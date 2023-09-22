Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Year of the Dragon” sneakers: Everything we know so far 

Swoosh-owned Jordan Brand has a lot to offer in the spring of 2024, and the latest entry in this roster seems to be the newly unveiled Air Jordan 1 Low "Year of the Dragon" colorway. This special pair will be released to mark the Chinese zodiac’s Year of the Dragon in the following year. The first look of the pair was most recently shared by a sneaker insider, @shawnleekix, via their Instagram account. Per reports, the pair will come dressed in a Sail/Cedar-Oil Green-Light Pumice-Dark Team Red color scheme.

The newly surfaced Air Jordan 1 Low "Year of the Dragon" shoes are getting ready to entice sneaker enthusiasts in Spring 2024, as per early reports. Nike's online as well as offline stores, its SNKRS app, and a slew of other connected marketplaces are expected to offer these shoes for a retail price of $160 per pair.

Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Year of the Dragon” shoes feature Oil Green and Dark Team Red accents all over

Nike Inc.'s mainstay sublabel, Jordan Brand, appears to be poised to unveil a limited-edition version of the Air Jordan 1 Low OG in celebration of the Year of the Dragon in accordance with Chinese mythology. This limited-edition footwear is set to become an embodiment of the qualities that are connected with this powerful celestial being, such as expansion, glory, wealth, contentment, and an abundance of resources.

The intriguing color scheme of the Air Jordan 1 Low "Year of the Dragon" combines shades of sail, cedar, oil green, light pumice, and dark team red. As seen in the images released, the base of the footwear is fashioned from sail leather, and it is embellished with green leather scale reinforcements that are meant to pay honor to the venerable dragon.

The "Swooshes," the sewn Wings emblem located on the golden heel tabs, the "Nike Air" tongue tags, and a pair of lace fasteners have all been accented in dark red to provide an additional amount of eye-catching contrast.

On the inner side, polished Light Grey satin liners exude elegance. The clean white midsole and the green rubber outer sole unit complete the look. This amazing combination will be delivered in a unique box that is styled after the Year of the Dragon as a fitting finishing effect.

Jordan Brand discusses the roots of the Air Jordan 1 model, sharing the brief history of how the pair came to be on its official website.

"It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential.”

It further reads:

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado."

The forthcoming Air Jordan 1 Low Retro "Year of the Dragon" model will arrive in spring 2024. Make sure you don't miss the chance to add a bit of the dragon's energy to your footwear collection.