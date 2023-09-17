5 best Air Jordan 1 releases of September 2023

The Air Jordan 1 has been at the center of sneakerhead culture from 1985. These classic sneakers have a rich basketball heritage and an appeal that spans decades. This autumn, in many colorways, Nike has highlighted the creative hues, materials, and accents that make each AJ1 a must-have addition to your collection.

Designed by Peter Moore, the classic Air Jordan 1 first appeared in 1985. The launch coincided with Michael Jordan's first NBA game. The frame of the Jordan 1 was simple and comparable to other basketball shoes at the time. Since then, the Air Jordan 1 has benefited from the great basketball player's fame. This masterpiece has undergone several revisions since its first publication.

Let's take a look at the top five most-awaited Air Jordan 1 colorways released in September 2023.

Air Jordan 1 OG High "Praline" and four other releases that thrilled sneakerheads in September 2023

1) Air Jordan 1 Mid GS "Cacao Wow"

The "Cacao Wow" colorway of the Air Jordan 1 Mid is a classic earthy-toned sneaker with a hint of a warm autumn tint. The selected color palette is unique and chosen meticulously for little runners. On September 14, these sneakers were made available for $120 USD.

This mid-cut AJ1 gets a corresponding makeover in a neutral palette of tans and browns. The upper of this footwear is an arrangement of suede and canvas. The shoe's base is a tan-colored canvas, with perforated suede toeboxes and side panels.

The chocolate-colored suede covers the overlays over the forefoot, lacing region, ankle collars, and heel counters. Features that set this drop apart are a white tongue, teal-hued laces, a distinctive baggy hang tag, and teal interiors. The Swoosh emblem and Jordan wing logo are seen in a luminous green shade. The picture is completed with white midsoles and tan-colored rubber outsoles.

2) Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 "Vivid Orange"

The Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 models are causing quite a stir in the sneaker world. The latest addition to Jordan Brand's lifestyle collection has just dropped on September 1, 2023, in the highly sought-after "muslin" colorway. You can buy this eye-catching pair at Nike and select retailers for a retail price of $150 USD.

This stunning pair boasts an appealing combination of muslin, gold, black, and vivid orange hues. It is diligently designed with a blend of luxurious suede and breathable mesh fabrics. The perforated muslin mesh forms the base of these kicks, covering the toebox and midpanels. Whereas black suede covers the overlays on the forefoot, lacing system, and ankle collar. The vivid orange tint is used on the heel counter to create an eye-catching appeal.

The sneakers feature a recurring design element with cut-out Swoosh logos on both sides, adding an element of differentiation. Additionally, the tongues proudly flaunt the "Zoom Air" branding in green.

3) Air Jordan 1 High OG "Praline"

The highly anticipated women-only Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Praline", teased in late 2022, finally hit stores on September 13. Sneakerheads were thrilled to get their hands on this exclusive release, which came with a price tag of $180.

This iteration of the AJ 1 features a classic dual-tone design based on the original Jordan style. The sail leather base layer of these sneakers is brought to life with a vibrant, crisp white color. It covers the vamp, quarter, and upper collar, giving the shoes a sleek and stylish look.

The "Parline" wraps the front and rear overlays, including the signature Swoosh of Jordan 1. Furthermore, the "Praline" hue is flawlessly applied to the tongue design and outsole for a cohesive look.

The addition of enlarged ribbon laces brings a touch of sophistication to these sneakers, perfectly complementing the color-matched overlays that surround them. A luxurious touch is added with a satin finish on the collar lining, elevating the finesse of the sneaker.

4) Air Jordan 1 High OG "Palomino"

Over the last several months, "Palomino" finishes have debuted on various goods from team Swoosh, adding to the excitement surrounding Michael Jordan's first trademark shoe in this colorway. The shoe, which is part of Brand Jordan's vintage lineup for Fall 2023, boasts a muted color pattern. This highly anticipated sneaker was released on September 2 at a price point of $180 USD.

The classic silhouette gets some off-court sass with brown suede across the toe box base, ankle, heel counter, and profile swooshes. However, the majority of the unit is cladded in premium black leather, including the forefoot overlays, quarter panels, tongue, and laces.

The tongue and insoles exhibit the ‘NIKE AIR’ branding in mustard yellow. While the outsoles enjoy the eponymous "Palomino" shade, the midsoles opt for an off-white makeover in keeping with the unstoppable "Neo-vintage" style that has dominated footwear for the last three years.

5) Eastside Golf x Air Jordan 1 High Golf "1961"

Eastside Golf and Jordan Brand have teamed up to produce yet another masterpiece, following up on last year's "Out The Mud" collection. Because of their shared commitment to fostering multiculturalism in golf, this year's theme is "1961," which refers to the year when the PGA dropped its prohibition on non-white golfers. On September 8, the pair was dropped at a price of $200 USD.

The color scheme of the Jordan 1 High Golf "1961" is influenced by the environment of the golf court, with a fairway-like green adorning the ventilated toe boxes, heel overlays, ankle collar flaps, and Swooshes. Whereas the laces, quarter panels, nylon tongues, and overlays next to the toe boxes are all black from there.

The ball-and-wings logos are flecked with metallic gold in their usual spots. The word "Change" is debossed in entirely black letters into the lateral heels. Eastside Golf uses its distinctive emblem on the tongue banners instead of the conventional Nike tongue branding. Moreover, "Eastside Golf" is written all over the Swoosh logos in calligraphy.

These were some of the much-awaited and highly desirable colorways of the Air Jordan 1 that were released in September 2023. To learn more about future releases, visit Nike’s official website and download the SNKRS app.