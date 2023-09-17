Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 "Greater Than Ever" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The Swoosh business' basketball division has prepared another of its beloved performance shoes, the Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 silhouette. This new "Greater Than Ever" variant is entirely wrapped up in a Black/Black-Multi-Color-Picante Red-Anthracite color scheme.

Although the exact drop date of the recently emerged Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 "Greater Than Ever" shoes is unknown, these sneakers are expected to enter the footwear scene on December 14, 2023, as per the initial reports of Sole Retriever.

These shoes will be available through Nike's online and offline platforms, its SNKRS app, as well as a bunch of other associated Nike Basketball retail stores. The price of each pair will be $180.

Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 "Greater Than Ever" shoes are covered in an entirely black ensemble

Here's another look at the forthcoming basketball sneaker (Image via Nike)

The Swoosh company has been at the vanguard of basketball gear for nearly as long as the sport has been played, generating iconic athlete-endorsed shapes as well as cutting-edge in-line sneaker designs.

The label's enthusiasm continues to be convincing, as evidenced by their most recent introduction, which featured variations of Devin Booker's inaugural trademark shoe, Nike Book 1.

Placed between such notable launches is the Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2, which is now poised to make a name for itself as part of the "Greater Than Ever" Pack. It will be appearing in tandem with the Zoom GT Hustle 2, which was introduced earlier.

The Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 "Greater Than Ever" edition has been distinguished by an austere and predominantly black color scheme across its exterior layout. It has been achieved through careful planning and a meticulous focus on detail. The footwear is a perfect example of how form and function can be harmoniously combined, thanks to its construction.

Take a closer look at the laterals of these sneakers (Image via Nike)

It is fashioned from tailored mesh, thermoplastic polyurethane, and neoprene. Iridescent finishing, which adds a mesmerizing sheen to the tongue flap lining, the GT and Swoosh emblems, and even the sturdy TPU heel counter are among the noteworthy elements of this shoe's design.

Despite its covert appearance, the sneaker does have some noticeable details. An all-black design receives a splash of vibrancy via the heel tab and the underside of the heel, both of which are rendered in a brilliant shade of red. The GT Cut 2 is an excellent choice for professionals who prioritize excellent padding and grip in their playing gear.

While the black and silver rubber outer sole unit provides outstanding traction on the hardwood, the iridescent midsole's Air Zoom Strobel packed with Zoom Air in the heel counter delivers superior comfort with each stride, leap, and pivot.

Swoosh elaborates on the state-of-the-art attributes of the GT range's second iteration as follows:

“Key to the shoe is an all-new, advanced traction design. It features a rubber compound arranged in an intense wiper-blade pattern with deep tread grooves. When the player applies force with each step, the grooves separate and then snap back upon release, helping the player dig into the court to cut with quickness. A second zone of nubbed traction is spread up the forefoot.”

Mark your calendars for the scheduled Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 "Greater Than Ever" shoes that will be available around this holiday season.