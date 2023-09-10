Devin Booker x Nike Book 1 “Chapter One” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

After months of delays and anticipation, Devin Booker’s first signature shoe with Nike, the Nike Book 1, finally emerged online earlier this year. Most recently, a detailed look at one of the player’s initial colorways, dubbed “Chapter One,” was shared by Devin Book via his Instagram account. This inaugural colorway of the player’s first signature silhouette is entirely wrapped up in a Clay Orange/Ice Peach-Campfire Orange palette.

The Devin Booker x Nike Book 1 “Chapter One” colorway is all set to make its debut sometime during the holiday season of 2023, as suggested by early reports from publications like Sneaker Bar Detroit and Sole Retriever. It’s crucial to note that the official launch details are still under wraps.

These brilliantly designed basketball shoes will be dropped with a fixed price tag of $150 for each pair. Booker diehards as well as other curious Nike fans can locate them online as well as at the physical shops, the SNKRS app, and a couple of other associated vendors following their launch.

Devin Booker’s Nike Book 1 “Chapter One” shoe is dressed in bright orange ensemble

Expand Tweet

The basketball phenom who plays for the Phoenix Suns, Devin Booker, is about to become a member of the elite group of Nike Basketball superstars by receiving his own personal signature sneaker, which goes by the name Book 1. This fascinating new offering, which will be available to consumers and will be called the Nike Book 1 "Chapter One," is scheduled to make its debut in the marketplace shortly for the Christmas season of 2023.

This visually appealing sneaker features a vivid color scheme that pays respect to Booker's favorite basketball team, the Phoenix Suns, by blending the colors Clay Orange, Ice Peach, and Campfire Orange. It has retro-style top paneling that has been constructed from an array of elements and borrows cues from Nike Basketball's heyday in the 1980s.

Expand Tweet

The design was created by Nike Basketball's design team. The midsole has a hint of retro style to go along with the rest of the shoe's classic elements. On the tongue flaps, you'll find the recognizable "BOOK" emblem, in addition to the heel tab that boldly displays the term "Chapter One," which serves as an homage to the shoe's debut edition and its relevance in Booker's career with Nike Basketball.

Singer-songwriter Drake is set to release his eighth studio album, For All The Dogs, on September 22, and to celebrate the occasion, a unique For All The Dogs package was delivered to him.

Expand Tweet

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to grab these advanced Nike Book 1 “Chapter One” sneakers that will be accessible later this year. To get timely alerts on the arrival of the aforementioned colorway, you can simply register on Swoosh’s site or install the SNKRS app.

In the spring of 2024, two additional hues of Devin Booker's Nike Book 1, dubbed "Light Orewood Brown" and "Ashen Slate," will be released. It will be available at Nike, through the SNKRS app, as well as through a curated group of retailers across the globe, both in-store and online. The retail price of this item, which is sized specifically for men, is $150.