Nike Air Max 1 '86 OG Golf Ryder's/Solheim Cup Pack: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Oregon sneaker manufacturer is preparing for the launch of a golf-friendly sneaker pack of its Nike Air Max 1 model. This new sneaker pack comprises colorways dedicated to the Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup. While one is guided by the American flag, the other draws cues from the palette of the European Union.

The newly introduced Nike Air Max 1 '86 OG Golf Ryder's/Solheim Cup Pack is anticipated to be released on September 28, 2023. Both colorways will be available for purchase via the online and offline platforms of Nike and some of its affiliated retail merchants.

The retail price of both variants is set at $180 per pair, which will be accessible in men’s sizes.

Nike Air Max 1 '86 OG Golf Ryder/Solheim Cup sneaker pack is inspired by the US and European Union flags

Over the course of its history, Nike Golf has deftly combined the realms of fashion and competition. In addition to their original golf sneaker configurations, which have been created in partnership with golfing greats such as Tiger Woods, they have ingeniously tailored some of Nike's most iconic styles for use on the courses.

One such sneaker style that shines out in this year's lineup is the golf-friendly version of the Nike Air Max 1 '86 OG. Nike Golf creates an assortment that encapsulates the energy and emotion of these games as a poignant ode to the legendary Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup competitions. These sporting events set the stage for an epic face-off between the United States of America and Europe.

The red, white, and blue colors of the American flag are displayed with pride on the Nike Air Max 1 '86 OG Golf shoe, which was designed with the USA as its design inspiration. Patriotism is the overarching concept, as evidenced by the stars that adorn the toe box along with the Swoosh symbol.

Furthermore, the American flag is embroidered on the tongue tag. This pair features a mudguard made of shiny red patent leather that is set off against a foundation made of spotless white leather and is supplemented by toppings made of gray leather. The sockliner and the Nike Golf emblem, which is prominently displayed on the heel counter, both feature understated hints of blue throughout their construction.

The practical components are the only ones that can truly round out a set of golf shoes that are intended for use on the course. In contrast to the standard Air Max 1, which only has three chambers, the sturdy white midsole of these shoes has an expanded Air unit that has four chambers.

The spikeless rubber outer sole unit, which is decked out in blue, navy, white, and red tones, ensures a secure grip while also providing ease for the duration of the round.

The other pair of this Nike Air Max 1 Golf pack is inspired by the European Union and uses a paint job that consists of yellow, navy blue, white, and gray. The bright yellow mudguard is immediately noticeable, and it is exquisitely balanced by a white body along with gray accents.

The European Union is honored through the use of aesthetic details such as stars encircling the toe box that are evocative of the flag of the EU and a co-branded tongue tag that features the EU flag coupled with the Nike emblem.

The radiant yellow is used extensively throughout the sneaker, including on the sockliner, the TPU eyelet, and the stars on the nylon pull tab located at the heel counter. This set has a blue, white, yellow, and navy blue spikeless outer sole unit, which makes them ideal for any golfer. The famous white midsole provides this set with a solid foundation.

Mark your calendars for the arrival of the Nike Air Max 1 '86 OG Golf Ryder's/Solheim Cup Pack that is scheduled for this September.