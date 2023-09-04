5 best upcoming Nike Air Jordan releases in September 2023

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned label has always made waves within the sneaker industry with its iconic makeovers upon the Air Jordan sneaker lineage. The Jordan label has continued to catch the attention of sneakerheads since 1985 when they debuted their first signature sneaker, Air Jordan 1.

The label renews its sneaker lineage annually and has already released its 38th signature model. Michael Jordan's eponymous label with the Swoosh label announced 2023 as the "Jordan Year" as a nod to MJ's jersey number "23." The dynamic duo has released multiple retro makeovers for the OG sneakerheads as they associate the Air Jordan lineage with Michael's heyday as a basketball player.

The emotional connection shared between Michael Jordan and his fans has led the sneaker lineage to reach a new level of popularity. The brand is set to release many more Air Jordan makeovers in September 2023. These sneakers will be dropped on the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on their decided release dates.

Air Jordan 38 "FIBA" to J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 "Medellin Sunset": Top 5 Nike Air Jordan colorways launching in September 2023

1) Air Jordan 38 "FIBA"

Air Jordan 38 "FIBA" (Image via Nike)

The debut of Air Jordan 38 was done in 2023 and one of the latest colorways is "FIBA." The colorway comes clad in a "White / Metallic Gold / Pure Platinum" color scheme. The iconic International Basketball Federation inspires the colorway and it is done in a neutral palette. The neutral base is highlighted with multiple vibrant accents.

A branding detail is added with the "FIBA" logo. The upper of the shoe is constructed out of at least 20% recycled material by weight. The Air Jordan 38 "FIBA" shoe is rumored to drop on September 7, 2023, at a retail price of $200. The shoes will be launched via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select Jordan brand retailers.

2) Eastside Golf x Nike Air Jordan 1 High

Expand Tweet

The Jordan Brand is collaborating once again with the black-owned golf company, Eastside Golf to give a brand new makeover to the Air Jordan 1 High sneaker model. The colorway comes clad in a "Black / Malachite / Metallic Gold / White" color scheme.

The pair comes clad in a green and black color scheme. The branding details are added with "Eastside Golf" lettering upon Swooshes and the top of the tongue is adorned with the brand's golf player insignia. The sneakers are expected to launch on September 8, 2023, via Nike's SNKRS, Eastside Golf for $200.

3) Air Jordan 4 "Red Cement"

Nike Air Jordan 4 "Red Cement" (Image via Sportskeeda)

The iconic 2016-released Air Jordan 4 "Red Cement" Retro is being re-released in 2023. The shoe comes clad in a "White / Fire Red / Black / Neutral Grey" color scheme. The 2016 pair is being re-arranged as the grey panels will be switched with red color. The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of leather material, whose base comes clad in a white hue.

The white base contrasts with red overlays and has pops of black accents on the entire shoe. Branding details are added with "Nike Air" lettering upon heel tabs. The shoe is expected to be released on September 9, 2023, for $210.

4) Nike Air Jordan 1 High "Praline"

Expand Tweet

The Jordan brand is gaining popularity among women, particularly with their latest sneaker releases. The newest addition to their women's line is the AJ1 High "Praline," a luxurious and stylish silhouette inspired by the vachetta tan leather used in designer bags. The sneaker features a two-toned color blocking that adds to its visual appeal.

The base layer is done in a crisp white hue, which is overlayed with a "Praline" tone. Details are added with the oversized and enlarged ribbon laces to add a touch of elegance. The entire shoe with a "Praline" tone is given a satin touch. The shoe is slated to release on September 13, 2023, for $180.

5) J Balvin x Nike Air Jordan 3 "Medellin Sunset"

J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 "Medellin Sunset" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Colombian artist J Balvin is renewing its partnership with the Jordan label to launch a brand new makeover of the Air Jordan 3 sneaker model. The dup will be dressing the silhouette in the "Medellin Sunset" color scheme. The silhouette comes clad in multiple colors. The base of the shoe comes clad in a minimalistic sail hue.

The sail hue contrasts with multiple colors, which come accentuated upon the heel tabs and the midsoles. The shoe's multi colors represent the sunsets of the singer's hometown. The shoe is slated to be released on September 23, 2023, for $250.

Air Jordan's September lineup is expected to be iconic and make waves throughout the sneaker industry. Other than the aforementioned sneakers, many other sneakers will be released via Nike and select retailers.