Eastside Golf x Air Jordan 1 High Golf shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored 

Jordan Brand has entered the golf industry by launching a range of Air Jordan 1s that are specially crafted for golfing purposes. Furthermore, the brand has partnered with Eastside Golf, a black-owned golf company, to develop other Jordan models specifically designed for golfing. Following the release of the Air Jordan 6 Retro Golf and Jordan ADG 4 collaborations, a new silhouette has been unveiled.

Eastside Golf will include the new Air Jordan 1 High Golf in its collection this year. The new colorway comprises a Black/Malachite-Metallic Gold-White color scheme that spans the whole sneaker, according to freshly revealed early images on the internet.

The fresh Eastside Golf x Air Jordan 1 High Golf shoes are all ready to enter the sneaker market on September 8, 2023, as reported by various sneaker news sources.

These high-top sneakers will be available through Nike's SNKRS, Eastside Golf, and a number of their collaborating labels, both online and in-store. They will be released in men's sizing options with a price tag of 200 USD for each pair.

Eastside Golf x Air Jordan 1 High Golf shoes are covered in rich green and black overlays

Eastside Golf, the pioneering Black-owned golf business, will round up their three-pair "1961" set with Jordan Brand by releasing a striking rendition of the Air Jordan 1 High OG.

On Nike's website, the historical context and development phases of Michael Jordan's first sneaker are highlighted as:

"It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

It further continues as:

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado”

Basketball Sneakers @HotHotSneakers First look at Eastside Golf x Air Jordan 1 High Golf slated for Sept. 8th First look at Eastside Golf x Air Jordan 1 High Golf slated for Sept. 8th https://t.co/pYlvymG7cI

This Air Jordan 1 Golf features a luscious combination of rich green together with black, borrowing cues from Air Jordan's famous "Bred" color palette. The green color is used on the panels at the toe, profile Swooshes, ankle flaps, and lower heel, while black is used as a neutral background. The true essence of this partnership, however, lies in the small details.

The handwritten "Eastside Golf" lettering that delicately decorate the side Swooshes, as a homage to Eastside Golf's increasing influence in the golf world, cannot be overlooked. Furthermore, the top of the tongue is adorned with the brand's characteristic golf player insignia.

The "Wings" emblems on the medial ankle flap are recreated in a brilliant golden finish, evocative of the additional pairs from the "1961" collection, offering an added dimension of delicacy. The word "Change." is inscribed onto the heel of the shoe, commemorating the moment of the significance of 1961 when Charles Sifford became the first black player to acquire a PGA Tour Pro Card.

