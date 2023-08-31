J Balvin x Nike Air Jordan 3 "Medellin Sunset" sneakers:  Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

The Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant Nike and its co-owned sub-label with Michael Jordan are continuing their collaboration with Colombian singer J Balvin to launch two brand new makeovers for the Air Jordan 3. The latest to make an appearance is the Air Jordan 3 "Medellin Sunset."

J Balvin is a musician, but he is also known for his amazing sense of style and streetwear sensibility. The singer became the first-ever Latino artist to collaborate with the Swoosh label. He started his journey with the Jordan Brand in 2020 and has continued with multiple beloved sneakers. The latest AJ3 "Medellin Sunset" is clad in multiple colors and has a touch of playful vibes.

An official release date for the shoe hasn't been confirmed by Nike yet. The date was initially announced as September 2, 2023, but was recently postponed to September 23, 2023, according to media outlets Sneaker Bar Detroit and Sneaker News. The shoe will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers at a retail price of $250.

The "Medellin Sunset" colorway is a nod to J Balvin's homeland

J Balvin is one of the most celebrated Colombian artist and has always been known for his groovy music and amazing sense of style. The singer has collaborated with multiple labels, including Nike, Bodega, Guess, and more.

The singer first joined forces with the Jordan label in 2020 with the launch of the Air Jordan 1 iteration, which became a major success. Later, he released an Air Jordan 2 makeover in 2022.

Moving onto the third silhouette, the singer is dressing the Air Jordan 3 in two colorways, i.e., "Medellin Sunset" and "Rio." The Air Jordan 3 is one of the most iconic sneaker models from Michael Jordan's signature sneaker lineage. The sneaker introduced the iconic Jumpman logo and the popular elephant print.

The shoe was designed by Tinker Hatfield in 1988, and the official Jordan brand site introduces the sneaker model as:

"Released in 1988, the Air Jordan 3 was the first design by Tinker Hatfield in his three decades of collaboration with the Jordan legacy. From this partnership, Tinker crafted the now-iconic elephant print. To this day, the AJ3 remains one of the most notable sneaker silhouettes worldwide."

The "Medellin Sunset" color pays homage to J Balvin's homeland, which is known for its breathtaking and colorful sunsets.

The upper of the shoe is constructed out of leather material, with the base being clad in a simplistic sail upper. The sail upper is decorated with a multicolor gradient look on the shoes' heel tabs and midsoles, giving them a perfect balance between a loud and minimalistic aesthetic.

The shoe is likely to be accompanied by its antithesis color scheme, "Rio," as its base comes clad in black. The base is then clad with a similar gradient color scheme on the heels and midsoles.

An official release date for the shoe hasn't been revealed by Nike, however, according to the media outlet Sneaker Bar Detroit, the shoe will be released in full sizing alongside an additional apparel line. The shoe is expected to be released on September 23, 2023, for $250 in men's sizes.