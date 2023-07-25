J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 "Rio" shoes: Everything we know so far

Colombian rapper J Blavin is ready to release a follow-up version of Air Jordan 3 to his "Medellin" colorway. This subsequent iteration of the third Jordan Brand silhouette, dubbed "Rio," is devoted to his kid Rio. Although the first image of the shoes has not yet surfaced, sites like Sneaker Files have revealed some specifics regarding the design. The forthcoming model is anticipated to have a distinctive mix of features and accents, similar to the previous version.

There is no formal announcement of the upcoming J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 "Rio" shoes from the partnering labels, but the initial reports suggest that the pairs will be released sometime during the Summer of 2024.

Balvin's fans and other curious readers will be able to find these shoes on Nike, the SNKRS app, and a slew of other linked Jordan Brand retail marketplaces, both online and offline. The sneakers are supposed to be marked with a $250 price tag.

J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 "Rio" shoes will be covered in black ensemble

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Instagram/@zsneakerheadz)

As the first Latino artist to work with Nike Air Jordan, J Balvin made history for the company. Nike and the rapper have worked together on numerous occasions. He initially collaborated with the Jordan company in 2020, creating the Air Jordan 1 sneakers, which were so popular that they were sold out on the release day.

Additionally, he worked with Nike to create the Air Jordan 2 sneakers, which were made public in 2022. Now, the collab is shifting its focus on the third signature silhouette, as the sneaker community has already witnessed their inaugural Air Jordan 3 sneaker earlier this year.

The Tinker Hatfield-designed Air Jordan 3 is one of the most significant sneaker models of the Jordan Brand. Its beginnings are underlined on Nike's site as:

“With MJ's second slam dunk contest win this time wearing AJ Ill White Cements, came an inspiring and memorable image of flight. And with it, another icon is born- the Jumpman. Here, and with the help of his MVP nomination and a certain Mars Blackmon, Michael Jordan and his sleek footwear are shuttled to fame.”

“What is now one of the sneaker world's most notable silhouettes was brought to life with an architect's keen eye. Tinker Hatfield, the auspicious name behind much of the Air Jordan franchise, was the visionary behind this classic. At the request of MJ, Hatfield developed the now iconic elephant print,” the description further reads.

The first J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 paid homage to Medellin, a Colombian city with breathtaking sunsets. The iconic look of the preceding "Medellin" variant appealed to sneaker fans worldwide.

A similarly creative design is anticipated for the "Rio" launch. It will perhaps incorporate further facets of Medellin's stunning scenery or make connections to Balvin's life and music.

The next Air Jordan 3 "Rio" will feature a sophisticated Black, Solar Flare, and Total Crimson Abyss color scheme based on the mock-up pictures. A Black foundation with gradient midsole accents, transparent heel tabs, and J Balvin's emblem are likely to be included on the sneaker. Additionally, special Rio-themed components will be featured.

Since they are expected to release early next year, sneaker enthusiasts are recommended to watch out for the upcoming J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 "Rio" shoes.

If you're concerned that you'll miss the launch of these amazing collab sneakers, download the SNKRS app and register on the Nike website to receive notifications when they go on sale.