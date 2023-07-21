Nike Air Jordan 2 “Black Cement” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The new "Black Cement" colorway of the Air Jordan 2 is a component of the Jordan Brand’s exclusive "Heritage Twist" sneaker lineup. The latest version pays respect to the classic "Black Cement" Air Jordan 3 in honor of its 35th anniversary. The complete sneaker is covered in a Black/Cement Grey-Fire Red-Sail color palette.

Although the Nike Air Jordan 2 "Black Cement" version's release date has not been confirmed by the shoe company, early rumors from sneaker media outlets like Sneaker Bar Detroit suggest it will happen on September 23, 2023.

The retail price for these sneakers is $175 for a pair. After they are released, Jordan shoe enthusiasts and other interested buyers can purchase these pairs by going to Nike's online and physical stores, the SNKRS app, and a few other associated Jordan Brand retail stores.

Nike Air Jordan 2 “Black Cement” shoes are accentuated with hits of Fire Red hues

The Air Jordan 2 is one of the most overlooked trainers in basketball and fashion history. The Air Jordan 2 was a premium shoe that premiered in 1986.

The sneaker model was the brainchild of two legendary designers, Peter Moore and Bruce Kilgore, who also designed the Air Jordan 1 and the Air Force 1 silhouette, respectively. The AJ 2 was likewise manufactured in Italy, giving it a premium appearance and a hefty price tag.

The origins and design of the widely admired Air Jordan 2 silhouette are underlined on Nike’s website:

“With the introduction of the Air Jordan II comes a new era in footwear. On the heels of Michael Jordan's masterful entry into the game, and with calculated precision, the AJ Il laid the visionary foundation for a long and prosperous footwear dynasty.”

“Made in Italy, with faux lizard skin, sleek lines, and no swoosh, the shoe was an elegant design that added sophistication to MJ's soaring style,” it continues.

Like the previous year, the sneaker community has recorded various colorways of the second signature shoe in the past few weeks of 2023. Iterations like "Sunset Haze" and "Wings" were debuted by Jordan Brand earlier this year.

Most recently, we got our first glimpse at the AJ 2 in its forthcoming "Black Cement" ensemble, which is an homage to the Air Jordan 3, thanks to Nike and Jordan Brand insider, @zsneakerheadz.

The shoe comes in the traditional hues of Black, Cement Grey, Fire Red, and Sail and displays a clean black leather foundation. Reptile leather embellishments add an extra dose of elegance to the sides. The tongue flaps, inner lining, trimming, and heel counter are made of cement grey leather.

The "Black Cement" theme is finished off by Fire Red elements on the tongue flap, heel logo, and underfoot. The shoe's Sail midsole and Grey rubber outer sole unit work flawlessly together to ensure both fashion and comfort.

In September of this year, the Air Jordan 2 "Black Cement" shade will release, so sneakerheads should keep an eye out for it. Interested customers can download the SNKRS app or sign up for Nike's official website to catch immediate alerts when the sneaker goes on sale.