Nike LeBron 4 "Anthracite" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The esteemed Nike LeBron collection has sparked fervor among basketball sneaker enthusiasts, as it has recently unveiled the highly anticipated return of the iconic Nike LeBron 4 "Anthracite."

The re-release of this previously rare gem is set to make its comeback just in time for the holiday season. In the early months of this year, an announcement was made regarding the reissue of the timeless LeBron 4 silhouette.

At present, Nike has not yet made a public announcement regarding the reissue specifics of the LeBron 4 "Anthracite." However, it is anticipated that this memorable footwear will adorn the racks in the upcoming holiday season.

Sneaker enthusiasts can look forward to securing a pair through Nike SNKRS and select online and physical retailers. The price point for this coveted sneaker is expected to be set at $240 USD.

LeBron James x Nike LeBron 4 "Anthracite" shoes are covered in a monotone black ensemble

Here's another look at the upcoming LeBron signature shoes (Image via Nike)

The LeBron 4, which first hit the market in 2006, stands out as one of the heavier models in the Nike LeBron lineup. This revolutionary LeBron signature shoe became an eye-catcher with its seamless all-black design. The Nike LeBron 4 silhouette was the inaugural shoe to showcase Foamposite (a synthetic foam engineered by Nike) uppers, providing unparalleled style and durability.

The footwear boasted a midsole-less design, allowing the stacked Zoom Air units to take center stage. These remarkable features were further accentuated by the pronounced flex grooves on the outsole. The removal of a midsole is counterbalanced by the incorporation of an intriguing meandering layout that spans throughout the shoe, connecting the upper and outsole.

The monochrome design of this LeBron 4's colorway features laces and straps for a customized, tight fit. LeBron's signature logo is in shining black on the primary strap above the tongue. This shoe is a sneakerhead's dream because of its cushy collar and tongue.

The black Swoosh mark decorates the lateral rear wall and throat of this ensemble. The only design element on the back of this iteration is a simple black heel loop. Overall, these kicks honor LeBron's illustrious career, and vintage shoe fans will rejoice.

The LeBron 4 is the fourth signature shoe of NBA superstar LeBron James, released in 2006 and designed by Ken Link. The Nike LeBron 4 has won accolades for its ability to combine cutting-edge design with superior performance.

The foamposite material and carbon fiber shank of these sneakers not only aid in stability but also offer superior cushioning, making them perfect for both playing basketball and exuding style.

LeBron James himself has worn these athletic kicks, giving them greater significance since he has donned them during some of his most iconic performances. Sneakerheads are therefore super excited for the return of the "Anthracite" colorway of the LeBron 4.

The LeBron 4 is also available in a number of other colorways besides this monochrome variation, such as "Graffiti," which sports a white-and-black upper with graffiti-inspired visuals; "Birthday," which is based on a blue-and-white upper alongside confetti-like details; and "China," which showcases a red-and-gold upper with Chinese characters.

This release presents an exceptional chance to grab the highly sought-after Nike LeBron 4 in this coveted colorway. To ensure you stay up-to-date on all the latest drops, including these craved pairs and other eagerly awaited releases, stay connected to Nike's official website and make sure to have the SNKRS app downloaded and ready to go.