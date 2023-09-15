Nike Dunk Low “USC” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Nike Dunk Low restocks are a direct result of its immense popularity and never-ending demand in the footwear market. There will be many more Nike Dunk Low rereleases in the coming year, one of which will have the "USC" colorway that first thrilled sneakerheads in November 2022.

The Nike Dunk Low "USC" shoes are anticipated to hit the shelves sometime in the summer of 2024, as stated by sneaker publications like Sole Retriever. However, any official confirmation from the shoe company is still pending.

These shoes will be dropped with a fixed price label of $115 for each pair. They will be sold by the online as well as offline stores of Nike, the company’s SNKRS app, and a handful of linked retail merchants.

Nike Dunk Low “USC” shoes are accented with University Gold details all over

Over the last several months, the Oregon-based activewear label has brought out the whole "Be True To Your School" Pack, spanning high-top and low-top iterations, rotating through the collection at regular intervals.

Given that the Nike Dunk was initially promoted as a basketball-friendly design for college basketball teams, it makes no logic for Nike to grow apart from the original teams they were developed for, as will be shown with the next Nike Dunk Low "USC."

The colorway utilizes the school's red, white, and gold colors despite having no official ties to USC. The upper part of the shoe is made out of luxurious leather and features the traditional two-tone colorblocking that the Nike Dunk is widely recognized for. A white mesh tongue is connected to a white perforated toebox that is bordered by a red mudguard as well as eyelet toppings.

There is a set of white flat laces that go all the way up the tongue flaps, sitting right next to the gold Nike logo on the tongue tag. The heel patch and Nike Swoosh, the two of which are colored in the same tone as the heel tab, provide a striking contrast to the midfoot panel as well as the collar, which is white.

The gold Nike marking embroidered on the insole provides a striking contrast to the red sock liner and insole, which are made using similar hues. The appearance is finished off with a Dunk midsole in white, which is nicely bonded with an outer sole unit composed of red rubber.

Peter Moore's most treasured creations, the Nike Dunks, have come a long way from their modest beginnings thanks to their constantly expanding attractiveness and demand. On the Nike web page, there is some information that sheds light on the silhouette's ancestry:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

It adds:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Be on the lookout for the planned Nike Dunk Low "USC" iteration that will reappear in markets next year. For those sure to get them, you can simply sign up on Swoosh’s site or download the SNKRS app for timely alerts as soon as the shoe arrives for purchase.