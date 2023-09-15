Nike LeBron 21 "Abalone" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Following various rumors and long delays of the Nike LeBron 21, the Swoosh finally made an official statement on the launch of this shoe, most recently on September 14, 2023. And just a day after the teaser of the silhouette's first ever variant, the sneaker community has the next variant that will be LeBron James' Christmas gift for his fans. The new colorway, dubbed "Abalone," is appearing online.

The newly emerged LeBron James x Nike Lebron 21 "Abalone" colorway will potentially enter the sneaker market on December 1, 2023, as stated by sneaker publications like Sole Retriever. Curious buyers should know that the official launch date is being kept under wraps by the Swoosh label as of now. This refreshing colorway of James' trademark shoe will be sold by Nike and other chosen retailers, both online and in-store. The retail price of the item is $210, and it will be available in men's sizing options.

Nike LeBron 21 "Abalone" sneakers seem to be inspired by the depths of ocean

The collaboration between Nike and LeBron James has proven to be exceedingly successful. The beloved duo has been producing sneaker designs that not only improve efficiency but also cause a stir in the world of streetwear. The inaugural "Akoya" version of the LeBron 21 is scheduled to release in a little under two weeks now that it has been formally introduced.

King James' admirers have gotten a sneak peek at yet another forthcoming Nike LeBron 21 hue thanks to the latest unveilings that took place at the Nike World Basketball Festival in New York City and were provided by Brendan Dunne from Complex. The most recent edition of this product takes its cues from the deepest parts of the ocean, particularly from an abalone.

The outer layer of the sneaker in the "Abalone" rendition has an iridescent shade that is suggestive of pearls, capturing the oyster-inspired pattern that was used for the LeBron 21. The lace fastener, the tongue flap, the sockliner, and the heel section all include an industrial blue detail that provides dimension and contrast to the overall look.

Alongside LeBron's signature, which is represented in a muted photon dust color, the recognizable "Swoosh" logo that is synonymous with Nike, which is stitched in white, shows out brightly against a striking maritime scene. In terms of its performance as a whole, the LeBron 21 is not making any concessions.

It is supported by an industrial blue foam midsole that is incorporated with innovative technologies such as a bottom-loaded 13-millimeter Zoom component in the heel counter and an extended Cushlon 2.0 foam liner. The Zoom Turbo element is located in the forefoot of the shoe. This performance powerhouse is finished off with a rubber outer sole unit that is immaculate and white.

The Swoosh label sheds light on the design inspiration of the latest LeBron James' sneaker model, LeBron 21, in the following manner:

"The LeBron XXI is built for basketball’s next generation. LeBron didn’t need to look very far to find his muse for the shoe: his 8-year-old daughter, Zhuri. Inspired by the notion of protection for the modern player, the shoe’s upper is inspired by an oyster shell, protecting the pearl inside."

The lead designer for the Nike LeBron 21, Jason Petrie, emphasized how the process of making this silhouette began,

“As we took our next steps from the LeBron XX, we were inspired by the way LeBron maintains his body and his game during the offseason.”

Watch out for the latest colorway of the LeBron James x Nike LeBron 21 "Abalone" variant that will be accessible later in the year. To make sure you get regular updates on the arrival of these sneakers, you can simply sign up on Nike's web page and use the SNKRS app.