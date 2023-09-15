Nike LeBron 21 "White Orange" shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

Nike has celebrity-linked lineups in spades, but only a few labels have gained stellar followings across the globe. Swoosh's LeBron line is one of the brand's most popular sub-labels, and it consistently sells like hotcakes among sneakerheads. The great basketball whiz LeBron James deserves plenty of credit for this amazing feat.

In his long line of signature shoes, King James will now finally launch his 21st shoe in 2023. As underlined by Nike's Newsroom, this latest silhouette is crafted for next generation of athletes and is inspired by the player's eight-year-old daughter, Zhuri.

On September 14, 2023, the Swoosh label finally announced the debut date of the highly anticipated Nike LeBron 21 "White Orange" kicks, which are set to release worldwide on September 28, 2023. The sneakers will be available in full-family sizes and will come at a price of $200 USD per adult pair.

This upcoming amalgam of style and performance will be available for purchase through Nike's official website as well as select retailers both online and in-store.

LeBron James x Nike LeBron 21 shoes are inspired by the player's daughter, Zhuri

Expand Tweet

The LeBron 21 is constructed with white-grained leather, adding a touch of finesse to this basketball sneaker. The entire shoe is covered in an immaculate white color, from the laces to the collar. However, what really stands out is the careful placement of vibrant orange accents on the design, making it impossible to ignore.

The lace dubrae, eyelets, and bungee ropes are adorned with orange hues, adding an extra dash of color to the overall aesthetic.

The strategically placed perforations on these sneakers guarantee optimal breathability, making them perfect for high-intensity activities. The midfoot of these sneakers features a prominent Swoosh logo, elegantly highlighted with intricate orange embroidery at its bottom.

At the back, the heel tab showcases an eye-catching orange pattern.

Expand Tweet

With its modern design, the sneaker effortlessly rests on a pristine white sole unit. The semi-translucent rubber outsole not only enhances its athletic prowess but also brings a touch of affluence to this remarkable footwear.

Equipped with the iconic LeBron signature on the tongue and an elegant Swoosh logo beautifully embossed on the midsole, this sneaker is truly a piece of art.

The Swoosh's LeBron line, which made its debut in 2003, has quickly gained a reputation for delivering top-notch performance in the domain of basketball footwear. The inaugural sneaker in the NBA’s King James’ collection was the iconic Nike Air Zoom Generation.

This sneaker combines two of Nike's top-notch cushioning technologies from that era: Nike Air Zoom in the forefoot and Air components in the heel.

Expand Tweet

The LeBron 21 is the most recent model in basketball superstar LeBron James' signature shoe line. With its patent leather upper and athletic refinement, this low-top shoe is guaranteed to wow. The padded tongue and ribbed heel counter provide a comfortable, stylish fit.

The split midsole style of this trendy sneaker makes it stand out. Designed to suit LeBron's tremendous speed and power in the game, these shoes also reflect his distinct style and appealing personality off the court.

Those looking to expand their sneaker collection with genuinely great items must be watchful and keep a close eye on these sneakers. Keep connected to the shoe label's official website and download the SNKRS app to stay updated on the newest arrivals.