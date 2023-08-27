Nike x NOCTA Air Zoom Drive SP "Black White" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Nike is cut above the rest when it comes to collaborations with celebrities and athletes. With fresh drops from NOCTA appearing on what seems like a regular schedule, Drake's Swoosh collab line has become a regular fixture in the sneaker world. Now, images have come forward of the upcoming NOCTA x Air Zoom Drive in "Black/White."

A while back, a new edition of his NOCTA Fleece line, crafted in typical Drake fashion style, sent fans into a frenzy, and now a spate of impending shoe drops is doing the same thing all over again.

At the moment, both the Swoosh brand and NOCTA have not disclosed official information on the release of the NOCTA x Air Zoom Drive. Nevertheless, it's anticipated that these shoes will be available before the conclusion of the calendar year.

It seems probable that the sneakers will only be offered in sizes intended for males, with a price tag of $165 USD. The NOCTA x Air Zoom Drive will be sold in-store at NOCTA and online at the Nike website, via the SNKRS app, and at other associated retailers.

Nike x NOCTA Air Zoom Drive SP "Black White" shoes are topped with pristine white lace sets

For the unversed, Canadian hip-hop artist Drake teamed up with global sportswear powerhouse Nike to launch the sublabel NOCTA. Drake's boyhood love for the Swoosh label and his self-described "nocturnal creative process" sparked the brand name NOCTA. The inaugural NOCTA collection was launched on December 18, 2020, after its formal announcement on December 2, 2020.

NOCTA creates an array of fashionable and technologically innovative shoes, apparel, and accouterments that effectively combine vintage Nike basketball blueprints with enhanced comfort. The aesthetic of the products is deeply influenced by the street fashion traditions of Toronto, London, and Paris, with distinctive color schemes and emblems that symbolize Drake.

Several notable collaborations between NOCTA and Nike include the Air Force 1 Low "Certified Lover Boy," the Hot Step Air Terra "Black University Gold," and the Hot Step Air Terra "Purple."

The Nike Air Zoom Drive first appeared in 1999 as part of the company's historic Alpha Project. In their rendition of the legendary Alpha Project silhouette, NOCTA forgoes the original's perforated canvas mudguard in lieu of a clad-leather build.

Just like "Hot Step Air Terra," a miniature white checkered pattern covers most of the length of the NOCTA Air Zoom Drive. The Zoom cushion technology has maintained its reputation for providing an unparalleled level of comfort.

This new collab unit is offered in a classic black-and-white color scheme. While a "Triple White" colorway of the shoe has been set for release, the design that appeared in pictures is a two-colored aesthetic, with black tones dominating the footwear.

The upper, which is entirely dark in color, is constructed out of leather overlays, ballistic mesh, and ripstop nylon. The side perforations on the silhouette allow outstanding air flow and enhanced breathability. The white NOCTA emblem sits gracefully on the tongue, pull tabs, and sole of the shoe.

The trident emblem of NOCTA glows clearly on the heel of the black shoes. The renowned Swoosh logo, in white, finds its place on the toebox. The heel of a sole made of black rubber conceals a Zoom Air unit that is easily visible. The picture of these sneakers is complete with the white laces and the TPU overlays. The package contains a few extra pairs of laces.

A retro but contemporary shoe collaboration between Drake's NOCTA and Nike extends their promising association. The NOCTA x Air Zoom Drive combines classic style and luxurious comfort. Don't miss this historic release that commemorates the past while boldly moving forward. Keep an eye on NOCTA and the Nike website in order to stay up-to-date on this upcoming masterpiece.