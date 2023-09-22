Nike Air Trainer 1 “College Football Playoffs” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike recently introduced another fresh colorway for its 35-year-old Nike Air Trainer 1 silhouette. For the fresh iteration, the sneaker model is entirely wrapped up in black hues and accented with a metallic gold swoosh on the sides. The latest Nike Air Trainer 1 “College Football Playoffs” sneakers are getting ready for launch in the coming weeks of 2023, as reported by Sneaker Bar Detroit and other sneaker news sources. It’s crucial to keep in mind that the official drop date of these sneakers is currently under wraps.

These expertly designed black sneakers will be offered at $140 a pair. Interested readers and other sneakerheads can surely find them online as well as offline via the Nike stores, the SNKRS app, and a slew of connected retail chains.

Nike Air Trainer 1 “College Football Playoffs” shoes are covered in an all-black ensemble

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Air Trainer 1 College Football Playoffs shoes (Image via Nike)

As the season for football begins to pick up steam, the Swoosh label is making preparations for the Super Bowl, which will be held in Las Vegas in February. In addition to the highly anticipated Super Bowl, Nike is also preparing for the upcoming College Football Playoffs by releasing special-edition hues of the Nike Air Trainer 1.

The Nike Air Trainer 1 that is part of this limited-edition launch comes constructed entirely out of superior-quality leather and nubuck elements. This colorway is predominantly black. Notably, these shoes feature velcro fasteners on the tongue flaps as well as on the heel counter, which serves as an ideal base for an assortment of College Football emblems.

Expand Tweet

The dazzling gold foil elements on the midsole trim, the sewn logo on the heel, the highest eyestays, and the sculpted metal profile Swooshes all contribute an air of opulence to the overall design.

To put the finishing touches on the structure's layout, there are a pair of wheat-colored accents on the fluffy sock liner along with the heel tab. Ultimately, the silhouette is finished off with a rubber outer sole unit that is fashionable in black and golden hues.

All of Nike’s sneaker models have a distinctive design as well as a unique inspiration behind their shape. The Swoosh underlines Air Trainer 1’s design inspiration in the following words:

“Inspired by countless visits to a sneaker-laden gym, Tinker Hatfield set out to create footwear designed to perform on court and in the gym. The Nike Air Trainer 1, aptly named due to its encapsulated Nike Air technology, was the fruit of his labor.”

Expand Tweet

The brand further added:

“Outfitted with a higher cut and lateral outrigger for improved stability and support, the Nike Air Trainer 1 also featured a foot-securing strap for increased forefoot lock down. Another big consideration was heel lift.”

In the last quarter of 2023, consumers will be able to purchase the entirely novel "College Football Playoffs" colorway of the Nike Air Trainer 1. Download the SNKRS app on your device or register for frequent updates on the Swoosh website if you're curious to get your hands on these shoes.