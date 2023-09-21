Nike Dunk Low Winterized "Cargo Khaki Vivid Sulfur" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Nike is making numerous preparations for the arriving holiday season of 2023, and the Nike Dunk Lows are undoubtedly going to be the part of these preparations. This new Dunk will be covered in a winterized ensemble. This upcoming colorway will be entirely dressed in a Cargo Khaki/Vivid Sulfur-Summit White-Clear Jade-Light Bone-Golden Beige color palette.

The newly arrived Nike Dunk Low Winterized "Cargo Khaki Vivid Sulfur" rendition is anticipated to enter the sneaker world during the Christmas season of 2023, as mentioned by Sole Retriever. Note that the formal announcement of the official release date is still pending. These pairs will be dropped with a retail price label of $125 per pair. Dunk enthusiasts, along with other curious readers can get their hands on these shoes via the physical and online platforms of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a bunch of associated retail stores.

Nike Dunk Low Winterized shoes appeared in "Cargo Khaki Vivid Sulfur" makeup with teal accents

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Dunk Low sneakers (Image via Nike)

The legendary Nike Dunk Low has long been a fan favorite among shoe lovers across the globe. However, as the colder months draw closer, many people find themselves compelled to store them away and switch to shoes that are better suited for freezing temperatures. As a result, they are providing a remedy in readiness for the forthcoming Christmas season in the form of an entirely novel "Winterized" take on the Dunk.

This new rendition of the Nike Dunk Low, which is called the Winterized Cargo Khaki Vivid Sulfur, is a utilitarian marvel in addition to being an eye-catching ensemble.

Luxurious cargo khaki coloration is used for the overlays on the mudguard as well as eyestays. Following this, the rear heel counters of the shoe are also covered in similarly painted textured leather panels.

The toe box, the quarter panel, and the collar area are all trimmed with pure white leather, which adds an extra dose of vibrancy to the overall look. The vivid sulfur highlights truly stand out, particularly on the lace fastener that mimics the rugged nature of outdoor sneakers.

Furthermore, sulfur accents appear on the sockliner, as well as the lateral Swoosh logo. These characteristic side swooshes are fashioned from premium leathers featuring an aggressively textured pattern on them.

These lace loops sit on top of sturdy tongue flaps that are composed of canvas textiles. The appliqued design of the word "Nike" on the heel tab, which is done in a muted teal color, adds an air of out-of-the-ordinary elegance. The visually appealing journey reaches its zenith with the timeless combination of a white rubber midsole and a gum rubber outer sole unit as the shoe's bottom.

The Swoosh's Dunk Low shoe has greatly added to the sportswear brand's reputation and growing demand worldwide. Nike acknowledges this contribution by highlighting the sneaker model's rich past in the following words:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

It adds:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Watch out for the new Nike Dunk Low colorway that is planned for the winter season this year.