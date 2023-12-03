Air Jordan 1 Low "Denim Dark Russet" shoes: Everything we know so far

Denim makeovers of the Air Jordan 1 Low are not a new phenomenon; however, the "Denim Dark Russet" variation of the model, which was recently announced, is intended to attract the crowd's attention. The fashion-forward makeup of the most recent colorway appears appropriate for all seasons.

It has been reported by House of Heat and other sources that the "Denim Dark Russet" version of the Air Jordan 1 Low is expected to be released within the next few weeks. Those interested in sneakers should know that Jordan Brand has not yet confirmed the release date.

The footwear will be made accessible through the SNKRS app, as well as through Nike's online and physical stores and through several Jordan brand dealers who are affiliated with Nike. Stick around for pricing details as well.

Air Jordan 1 Low “Denim Dark Russet” shoes are complimented with Sail soles underneath

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

As the Air Jordan 1 Low keeps evolving, a refreshed version that uses denim and embodies the true spirit of timeless Americana style has been unveiled.

This version of the Air Jordan 1 Low incorporates denim into its layout in a creative way, with the emphasis being placed on the collars as well as heels. More specifically, the heels feature patch-stitching, which lends the footwear an air of gritty finesse due to its unconventional appearance.

This is further enhanced by a leather design on the front half, which features a tumbled off-white upper body that is gracefully layered with Football Grey embellishments at the forefoot, tongue flap, and lace sets, resulting in a mix of textures that is seamless as well as elegant.

The inner part is lined with rusty accents, which add an appealing and earthy touch to the ensemble. These elements also highlight the silky-smooth leather Swoosh topping. This depth of color is meticulously reflected in the contrast between the sewing and the rubber outer sole unit, bringing the entire look together.

Take a closer look at the heels and tongue sections (Image via Nike)

A modest contrast is provided by sail-colored midsoles beneath the foot, contributing to the overall vintage appearance of the footwear.

Jordan Brand, owned and operated by Nike, keeps its iconic first distinctive model at the heart of its product lineup. In the following way, it emphasizes where it stems from:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

It continues:

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

The Air Jordan 1 Low "Denim Dark Russet" sneakers will be available in the coming weeks, so keep an eye out for them. Fans of Jordan footwear and individuals interested in purchasing them are strongly encouraged to remain linked to the Nike webpage or download the SNKRS app to catch regular updates on the shoes' debut.