5 upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Low releases scheduled for 2024

The Air Jordan 1 Low, a popular silhouette from Nike's subsidiary brand Jordan, holds a special place in the hearts of sneaker lovers. The basketball and sneaker industries were forever changed when Michael Jordan signed a lifetime contract with Nike in 1984. Its influence on contemporary society is now indisputable, and its popularity has skyrocketed.

The intrigue, style, and marketing of the Nike AJ1 Low are just a few of the numerous attributes of these sneakers. Everyone who loves sneakers likes this one since it comes in a wide variety of styles, colors, materials, and collaborations. Sticking with the current trend, in 2024, the company will release a plethora of unique hues and iconic vintage tweaks for the Air Jordan 1 Low.

Zion Williamson x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Voodoo Alternate” and four other colorways planned for launch in 2024

1) Air Jordan 1 Low “Shadow”

Expand Tweet

This AJ 1 Low variant boasts a construction crafted entirely from premium leather, guaranteeing optimal comfort and visual appeal. The inclusion of mesh tongues and inside lining in these sneakers provides effective ventilation, while the perforations in the toe box enhance overall breathability.

The Medium grey accents are present on various parts of the shoe, including the toe box, tongue flaps, heel counters, swooshes, and insole labeling. These accents stay true to the shoe's original design.

The rest of the silhouette can be seen in a black hue, along with the wings marking on the heel tabs, enhancing the overall design. The sneaker is complemented by a pristine white midsole and black outsole, adding a clean and polished touch to its overall aesthetic.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, the anticipated release date for the Air Jordan 1 Low "Shadow" iteration is May 10, 2024. Please be aware that the official release date is still awaiting confirmation from the brand. This AJ Low-Top design will be priced at $140 per pair.

2) Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Mocha”

Expand Tweet

The eagerly awaited return of the coffee-style color-blocking to the OG toolings by the Swoosh label is set to happen in August next year, highlighting a summer-ready appearance.

The nubuck leather heel counter and tab boast a lavish "Palomino" treatment, contrasting the sleek black winged logo, the lining, and the profile swoosh that exude a fall-inspired aesthetic.

The sneaker features a white leather foundation layer, tongue flap, and midsole, which creates a contrasting effect with the black toe structure, tread, and lace fasteners. The rest of the upper portion maintains a consistent monochrome color scheme.

According to Sneaker News and other credible sources, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Mocha" version is possibly set to drop on August 21, 2024. Jordan Brand has not officially announced the release date, so sneakerheads need to be aware of that. The retail price of the footwear is set at $140.

3) Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Blue Whisper"

Expand Tweet

The upcoming Air Jordan 1 Low "Blue Whisper" has a fine leather top with mesh detailing. The white color is prominent at the shoe's base and continues up the vented toe boxes, mid panels, and mesh tongues.

The blue Whisper overlays stand out against the white foundation. These overlays can be seen on several parts of the shoe, including the forefoot, ankle collars, lacing system, mesh sock liners, heel counters, simple laces, and eyestay.

To provide a splash of color, the profile swooshes include Dune Red highlights. The heel counters feature the Winged Basketball emblem, while the tongue and sock liners feature Jumpman logos. White midsoles and blue Whisper rubber outsoles complete the design.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Blue Whisper" will drop in the spring of 2024 for $115, while the Swoosh label has not officially confirmed the release date.

4) Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Olive”

Expand Tweet

While it is possible that the upcoming sneaker design will draw inspiration from the original "Black/Mocha" colorway, no official confirmation has been made regarding this matter. The Jordan 1 Low "Black Olive," designed by Travis Scott, has generated significant anticipation due to its expected incorporation of unique features.

The sneakers will likely feature Cactus Jack stamping on the tongue flap, heel block, and sock liners. Also, they come with graphic insoles and exclusive packaging.

According to reliable sources within the sneaker community, it has been speculated that the highly anticipated Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Black Olive" sneakers are expected to make their debut in the autumn of 2024. Please be aware that we are still awaiting official confirmation from Jordan Brand regarding the mentioned release.

As per speculation, these shoes will be made available in a broad variety of sizes to suit customers of all ages. The sneakers may be purchased at Nike and some of its associated stores, as well as on the internet.

5) Zion Williamson X Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Voodoo Alternate”

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Voodoo Alternate" shoes have a unique appearance with their varying blue tones, rough edges, and suede and burlap-like materials. The exposed deco stitching, flipped mini-Swoosh on the forefoot, and eye-catching embroidered voodoo-doll pattern on the heel are the elements that make these shoes stand out.

Interestingly, the heel tab has an inverted Wings logo, which, when turned upside down, exposes a combination of "Voodoo" and "Zion" images on the inside. Braided rope laces round off the design and give it a one-of-a-kind flair.

Details about the Zion Williamson X Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Voodoo Alternate" shoes are still vague at this time. Kelsey Amy, Jordan's color master and renowned for athlete exclusives, revealed them, casting doubt on when they would be available for purchase. There will be a lot of anticipation in the sneaker world for the introduction of these shoes.

Any sneakerhead's vault would be incomplete without a pair of Jordans. In 2024, Nike AJ1 Low will hit the shelves in different iterations. Sneakerheads should check the company's website for updates on these styles in the future.