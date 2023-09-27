Air Jordan 5 Retro “Plaid” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike Corporation’s Jordan Brand has been paying extra attention to expanding its kid’s range, and the newly teased Air Jordan 5 Retro “Plaid” variation will further broaden its selection. This “Plaid” iteration is completely covered in a Black/Total Orange-Dark Obsidian palette. The earliest in-hand look of this shoe was shared by a sneaker insider, @dramadamanager_, via their Instagram story.

The Air Jordan 5 Retro “Plaid” colorway is predicted to arrive in the footwear market on October 20, 2023, as suggested by the preliminary reports. These chic, winter-friendly sneakers will be offered in kid-size runs, including grade school, preschool, and toddler variants.

These different types will be priced at $160, $100, and $85, respectively. They will be marketed via Nike's online and offline sites, the SNKRS app, and Jordan Brand-authorized locations.

Air Jordan 5 Retro “Plaid” shoes are covered with a mix of various colored fabrics

With each new Jordan sneaker drop, a clearer demonstration of the brand's dedication to the next generation of sneaker enthusiasts emerges. The company, which has been releasing kids' exclusive retro Air Jordans regularly, is again in the limelight as it prepares to release its next iteration of the Air Jordan 5, which will have plaid designs.

The combination of plaid and checkered designs is evident in the upper portion of this AJ5 rendition. The carefully picked hue scheme and layout are the most prominent stylistic choices. These motifs range from the contrasting hues of black and white to bursts of red, tan, yellow, green, and gray.

The overlays on the heel counter and the toe top are covered in a striking red scheme. The side panels of the top layer, on the other hand, display a mix of complementing black and white arrangements. To avoid being overlooked, the plastic lateral grille is colored black and shines out, harmonizing with the TPU eyelet that is located higher up.

The Jumpman emblem, which boasts an air of assurance, is positioned on the tongue flaps and featured in bright orange tones. The orange accents further emerge in the form of lace sets and characteristic shark tooth detailing along the midfoot of the sneaker.

Therefore, the sole is mostly black with flaming orange highlights on the iconic shark teeth, while the upper is mostly black. The rubber outer sole unit of the footwear is finished off elegantly with a combination of black and an extra layer of translucent material that is only slightly see-through.

The following statement from Jordan Brand highlights the inspiration behind the riveting aesthetic of the fifth unique silhouette:

“Tinker Hatfield took inspiration from Jordan's biting style and, likening it to an American WWII fighter plane, he designed the Air Jordan V with shark-tooth shapes on the midsole. Paired with a clear outsole, the shoe an imbued a ferocity reminiscent of its relentless muse.”

Mark your calendars for the new kid’s exclusive Air Jordan 5 Retro “Plaid” sneakers that will be purchasable in the next month. For timely alerts on the arrival of the specified sneakers, you can register on Nike’s site or install the SNKRS app.

The kids-specific lineup of Jordan Brand will also offer expertly crafted colorways like Air Jordan 13 “Purple Venom” and 2024's Air Jordan 5 Low "Hurricanes" in the coming months.