CLOT x Air Jordan 5 Low “White Silk” shoes: Everything we know so far

The Swoosh-owned Jordan brand once again collaborated with its longtime associate CLOT for their newly surfaced CLOT x Air Jordan 5 shoes. Known for their individuality and driven by the "idea of bridging the East and the West," CLOT is Edison Chen's eclectic streetwear label.

Unveiled for the first time to the public as part of Chen's fashion and lifestyle store JUICE's rewards program, the latest joint footwear design celebrates the glorious two decades of the Hong Kong actor, rapper, and fashion designer's fashion label.

Unfortunately, only 250 pairs of the sneakers were released as part of CLOT's 20th anniversary, as stated by the brand's Instagram post. Customers who entered the JUICE store's giveaway were eligible to win a pair of these ultra-rare shoes.

There will be further Juice Rewards promotions after this one. If you want to participate in future events, follow the official social media profiles of JUICE and CLOT.

CLOT x Air Jordan 5 Low "White Silk" shoes feature red and green elements throughout

The Hong Kong streetwear label CLOT was founded by Edison Chen and Kevin Poon in 2003. They've collaborated with Nike and Jordan Brand for over a decade to make some of the most visually arresting and conceptually compelling shoes ever. Edison's fashion label often features designs that combine Eastern and Western aesthetics, with a heavy emphasis on Chinese heritage, cultural backgrounds, and elegance.

In 2022, CLOT presented their Air Jordan 5 Low "Jade" collaborative shoe, which paid homage to the tenacity and artistry of Chinese customs and cultures. Fast forward to the year 2023, and CLOT celebrated its 20th anniversary with an exclusive release. This luxe CLOT x Air Jordan 5 Low shoe, dubbed "White Silk," was made available in limited quantities, adding to the sneakers' rarity. Only 250 pairs were made available.

No other Jordan Brand signature shoe could have been chosen for the latest anniversary edition. The shoe company has always cherished the Air Jordan 5 model's rich historical background. The design inspiration for this Tinker Hatfield model is outlined by Nike's website as follows:

“Tinker Hatfield took inspiration from Jordan's biting style and, likening it to an American WWII fighter plane, he designed the Air Jordan V with shark-tooth shapes on the midsole. Paired with a clear outsole, the shoe an imbued a ferocity reminiscent of its relentless muse.”

This Air Jordan 5 Low exemplifies CLOT's commitment to perfection in design and construction. It has a sophisticated white silk finish instead of the traditional black foundation, but it keeps its essential qualities. The complete upper is embellished with painstakingly stitched Chinese letters and symbols.

On the rear side, the CLOT trademark appears prominently on the heel counter. Additionally, these sneakers have a bright red sock lining, Jumpman logo, and sock liner.

The stunning work of art is finished off with a white midsole that is decorated with the Air Jordan 5's characteristic crimson shark teeth and sits on top of a jade-green outer sole unit. Here, the outer sole unit features a semi-translucent appearance.

For those unaware, this is not the first association between Edison Chen's CLOT and Nike's Jordan Brand. In the past few years, the widely beloved sneaker duo has offered many other joint Air Jordans to their fans across the globe. Silhouettes, including the Air Jordan 13, Air Jordan 14, Air Jordan 2, and Air Jordan 1, received exquisite and stunning makeovers from CLOT.