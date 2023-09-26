5 cheapest Nike Air Max sneakers to avail in 2023

The Nike Air Max sneakers have made an unmistakable impression in sporting shoes ever since their release in 1987. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, these legendary shoes were the first to debut a transparent Air cushioning system. Over the years, Nike has constantly improved this masterpiece by introducing groundbreaking innovations in materials, construction, and style.

The brand has maintained the ongoing popularity of its Air Max series by releasing several iterations in endless hues. The pricing points for the Air Max shoes range from premium to affordable. This post takes looks at some of the cheapest Air Max shoes sold by Nike.com right now.

Nike Air Max 1 Premium "Dirty Denim" and four other cheapest Air Max shoes you can look out for in 2023

1) Nike Air Max Solo

Take a closer look at the sneaker (Image via Nike)

The Air Streak Lite from 1995 influenced the rounded suede panels on the toe and heel of AirMax Solo. Nike started selling the Air Max Solo on July 6, 2023. The sneakers can now be yours for the low price of $100. Several different hues of the Air Max Solo are available for men and women, giving the shoe a wide range of visual appeal and character.

The Air Max Solo is a fashionable shoe that is comfy and practical. It has a mesh upper for enhanced breathability and a suede overlay for support and sturdiness. The shoe has an enormous Swoosh on both the lateral and medial sides, giving it a distinctive appearance.

The Air Max unit in the shoe's sole provides cushioning and impact protection. The polyurethane outsole of the footwear has a waffle pattern for increased friction and traction. The Nike Air logo is on the heel counter, and the AirMax logo is on the insole.

2) Nike Air Max 90 "Photon Dust"

Expand Tweet

Nike has extended its popular Air Max 90 model by including another affordable yet stylish piece. The brand's newest makeup has "Photon Dust/Light Iron Ore/Sail" hues all over the shoe. On August 23, 2023, Nike released the Air Max 90 "Photon Dust Sail" for $130. This can be a suitable pick if you’re looking for a fresh and affordable Air Max option.

The newest shoe has a sole made of sail fabric, which has a line pattern like corduroy. A protective photon dust coating protects the top layer of tumbled leather. On top of it, there is a stitched white leather Swoosh. Next to it is a mudguard in a matching dark gray, with a white and photon-dust Air Max logo plastic insert.

A much bigger Nike Air branding logo appears on the heel counter. To create this logo, Nike used the same Photon Dust color scheme - similar color palette decoration and sail lace loops round off the design on the tongue flap.

Expand Tweet

The classic Air Max 90 midsole has been redesigned with a new sail and photon dust strikes on the shank, which surrounds the Max Air element. This pair is completed with a dual-tone outer sole unit in photon dust and a sail with black and white flecks throughout.

3) Air Max 95 “Social FC"

Expand Tweet

The Air Max 95 was the first sneakers from Nike to showcase a forefoot Air unit. A “Light Bone/Khakhi” iteration of Air Max 95, released on November 2, 2022, is being offered at a discounted price of around $95. For context, the release price of these sneakers was $185.

This version of the Air Max 95 is crafted with a bunch of colors, including "Light Bone," "Summit White," "Dune Red," and “Khaki.” The side panels of this athletic shoe highlight a mesmerizing camouflage pattern. The pair incorporates 3M reflective accents throughout the unit, lending a dash of style and visibility. The sneaker instantly catches attention with its multi-layered, wavy overlay design.

Expand Tweet

The tongues and insoles of these sneakers feature gold soccer-themed motifs, giving them a unique and appealing touch. The footwear features sleek white rubber midsoles, showcasing visible Air units at the heel and forefoot.

4) Nike Air Max 1 Premium “Dirty Denim"

Expand Tweet

The "Dirty Denim" version of Air Max 1 lives up to the name with a discolored and weathered appearance. For distinct alterations, suede and denim overlays in various shades of blue are applied to the silhouette's upper. The sneaker was originally released on August 26, 2022, with a price tag of $150. However, it is currently on sale for a steep discount and can be purchased for only $91.

In terms of design, blue suede mudguards encompass the toe caps. For breathability, the perforations near the soles are fashioned in faded light blue denim fabrics. Moreover, the lateral sidewalls of the uppers highlight vibrant blue swoosh overlays, which are also present on the inner linings.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, the tongue aperture features a denim overlay with a blue Nike Air Max logo and a dark blue tone. This section of the shoe unit is complete with off-white lacing. Moreover, the inners and insoles sport white Nike Air Max swoosh logo prints.

5) Air Max AP "Black/White"

Expand Tweet

The Nike Air Max AP is a sneaker inspired by the Air Max 97, a design cherished by sneakerheads worldwide. The “Black/White” variant of these kicks went public on July 23, 2021, with a price tag of $105. However, now you can buy this pair only for $70.

The Nike Air Max AP is a great example of Nike's minimalist design philosophy. The top is mostly mesh with little synthetic leather details, making it a lightweight and breathable option. The shoe design places a premium on comfort and performance without overlays, allowing the foot to breathe easily and freely.

Expand Tweet

The Nike Air Max AP is readily identifiable by its single Swoosh on the shoe's lateral side and the "Air Max" logo on the heel. The Ortholite insoles, known for their antimicrobial and moisture-wicking properties, are notable in the Air Max AP series.

These are some of the popular Air Max sneakers offered at an affordable price. For more updates on such discounts and offers, keep a watch on Nike.com and download the SNKRS app.