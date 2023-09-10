Nike Air Max 90 “White Chrome” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike is broadening its offerings for females by releasing a new iteration of the Nike Air Max 90 silhouette in a color scheme that combines white with metallic silver. This pair of Nike Air Max 90 sneakers features a combination of tumbled as well as soft leather, guaranteeing that they are both stylish and long-lasting.

Although the confirmed drop date of the latest Nike Air Max 90 “White Chrome” shoes is currently kept under wraps by Nike, these sneakers will be sold in the coming weeks of 2023. Those curious to get their hands on these pairs can check out Nike’s online and physical locations, the SNKRS app, and a slew of other connected retail shops to buy these shoes. They will be marked with a $190 price tag and offered only in women’s sizes.

Nike Air Max 90 “White Chrome” shoes are contrasted with blue accents

Here's a closer look at the upcoming sneaker (Image via Nike)

Nike Sportswear is growing its inventory with a complimentary Air Max 90, capitalizing on the enthusiasm that has been generated by the recent announcement of the Nike Dunk Low "White Chrome." The Air Max 90 "White Chrome," guided by a similar Dunk Low design, has been produced to entice people who appreciate modest sneaker designs with intricate details.

This fresh Nike Air Max 90 is all about minimalism and an array of different textures. It comes in a flawless all-white finish, giving off an air of perfection that permeates every component of the shoe, from its sole to the leather top.

On closer examination, however, what at first glance seems to be a straightforward design shows a wide range of nuanced differences. The upper portion of the sneaker has an even texture, but it is highlighted by textured leather reinforcements. This gives the shoe a variety of textures while still maintaining the monochromatic aesthetic.

Metallic silver accents, including those witnessed on the Swoosh set as well as Air supports, give the Air Max 90 a more upscale appearance, just like its Dunk siblings do. A finalizing detail that exemplifies the painstaking craftsmanship that went into creating this assortment is the incorporation of abstract dubraes along with hang tags into the design of the Air Max 90, which echoes the contemporary aesthetic of the Dunk.

The Air Max 90 and the Dunk Low "White Chrome" sneakers come together to make a mesmerizing combination that is bound to be a winner among people who have a predisposition for elegant yet creative layouts.

The Air Max 90 has been following an upward trajectory in terms of demand and popularity in the sneaker world. The model’s history and relevance in the world of art and fashion are highlighted by Nike as,

"The 90s were a turning point in culture—art, music, fashion and sneakers. The Air Max was at the forefront of the movement. With even more exposed air cushioning and a bold new color, its revolutionized design helped the first 90 take on a life of its own. No longer just a running shoe, it solidified Air Max as a streetwear cornerstone.”

Watch out for the recently surfaced Nike Air Max 90 “White Chrome” shoes if you’re interested. Keep yourself posted on the official launch details by signing up on Swoosh’s website or utilizing the brand’s SNKRS app for regular notifications.