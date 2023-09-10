Nike Zoom Freak 5 “Greece x Nigeria” sneaker pack: Where to get, price, and more details explored

To maintain a prominent collaboration with NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Nike company will soon release a new edition of the Nike Zoom Freak 5. Following the success of previous Team Bank (TB) colorways, including the Nike Zoom Freak 5 "Black White," "White," and "Wolf Grey" editions, the brand is introducing a new sneaker pack dubbed "Greece x Nigeria." This colorful sneaker pack offers two variations of the stated model.

On September 14, 2023, Nike and other select retailers will drop the Giannis Antetokounmpo x Nike Zoom Freak 5 "Greece x Nigeria" sneaker pack. The two colorways will be accessible both online and in-store. The price for the men's sizing option is set at $130, while the kids exclusive options, including grade school and preschool pairs, will be available for $105 and $80 per pair, respectively.

Nike Zoom Freak 5 “Greece x Nigeria” pack offers adult and kid sneakers with alternate hues

Since the beginning of the Giannis Antetokounmpo x Nike partnership, they have thrilled the sneaker community with their interesting designs that reveal different facets of Giannis' intricate personality. The Zoom Freak 5 is the newest edition of the duo's shoe lineup, which came after the previous Zoom Freak 1, 2, 3, and 4 sneaker styles.

The various colorways of the fifth distinctive shoe have provided a glimpse into Giannis' life experiences thus far. Moreover, his time with the NBA, his childhood in Greece, or homage to his family serve as inspirations for iterations of his signature shoe.

In September 2023, a new chapter will be incorporated into the saga when the athletic shoe receives a makeover that pays homage to Giannis Antetokounmpo's dual roots by including a "Greece x Nigeria" theme.

The Nike Zoom Freak 5 "Greece x Nigeria" is constructed out of various elements, featuring engineered mesh, suede, and leather, alongside other components. The outer layer is covered in blue for the majority of the sneaker. It is predominantly constructed out of leather and mesh panels.

The pastel green suede Swoosh is located on the lateral midfoot of the shoe. With the eyelets featuring a tan plus green accent color scheme, the embroidered Giannis emblem on the tongue flap as well as his distinctive logo on the inner tongue lining embrace a purple color scheme.

The first names of Giannis' family members are engraved on the medial segment of the foam midsole, which gives the shoe a white and gold color scheme. The style is then finished off with a tie-dye rubber outer sole unit that is blended with pieces of pure green rubber.

In addition to this adult set, a kid's size model with an alternate color combination will also be introduced. The adult and kid shoes have similar hues, but in varying arrangements. The majority of the structure is rendered in the same hue of green that is used for the Swoosh on the adult pair, whereas blue colors are used for the Swoosh, the tongue flap, and the heel counter.

Giannis's logo can be seen around the tongue flap as well as the insole. Besides areas of the pull tab and eyestays that are made of nylon, they feature dashes of color throughout. This sits on top of a tie-dye rubber outer sole unit in a variety of colors and a white foam midsole underneath it.

Stay tuned to the Swoosh’s website and its SNKRS app if readers are interested in getting hands their on the soon-to-be-released Nike Zoom Freak 5 “Greece x Nigeria” sneaker pack that will be purchasable in the next few days.