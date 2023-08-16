Nike Zoom Freak 5 "Five The Hard Way" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

In order to continue their outstanding partnership with NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Swoosh label will soon release a new version of the Nike Zoom Freak 5. Building on the widespread acceptance of previous Team Bank (TB) hues, like the Nike Zoom Freak 5 TB "Black White," "White," and "Wolf Grey" variants, the company is now releasing a whole new colorway called "Five the Hard Way." This variant is covered with interesting hues, featuring rich green and vibrant blue overlays combined with soft pink sole units.

Although the recently unveiled Giannis Antetokounmpo x Nike Zoom Freak 5 "Five The Hard Way" shoes have no official release date, Sneaker News reports that these brilliantly crafted sneakers may arrive on store shelves in the upcoming weeks of 2023.

Anyone interested in purchasing a pair of these famous shoes can do so via the Swoosh's physical and online locations, as well as a few other related retail stores. These sneakers will be released in men's sizes at a reported retail price of $130 per pair.

Nike Zoom Freak 5 "Five The Hard Way" shoes are combined with crisp white hues

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Zoom Freak 5 Five the Hard Way variant (Image via Nike)

Giannis Antetokounmpo, an NBA sensation, plays for the Milwaukee Bucks. He has a long-standing association with Nike, the largest manufacturer of sporting goods in the world. When he started his career, Giannis initially signed with the footwear company. In 2017, he rekindled his agreement with them, citing his family, commitment, and reputation. In order to capitalize on his remarkable athleticism and versatility, Giannis's own brand of Nike trademark footwear, the Zoom Freak 2, was developed.

He is the 22nd athlete in Nike's history to wear a pair of shoes designed by the company. Antetokounmpo also collaborated with the business to create other products, such as a line of merchandise honoring the 50th anniversary of the popular card game UNO.

A player like Antetokounmpo inspires newer generations of basketball players all across the world to be the very best they can be.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has always supported and pushed his three brothers, Thanasis, Kostas, and Alex, all through his playing career in the NBA. The Antetokounmpo brothers are featured prominently in the newest colorway of the Zoom Freak 5, inspired by their rise to the NBA.

Giannis' fifth signature contrasts with the previous year's episode, which focused on a group of letters that stood in for the names of the four brothers. A good deal of the mesh, as well as the leather top, is built in compelling "Sail" tones, which enables the cerulean blue laces, heel counter, and swoosh-molded outsole to emphasize the neutral backdrop.

Additionally, evergreen hues inspire a similarly vibrant accent along the tongue tab, medial mid-foot closures, and profile swooshes, while a delightful soft pink wraps around the Zoom-cushioned midsole.

Be on the lookout for the Giannis Antetokounmpo x Nike Zoom Freak 5 "Five the Hard Way" sneakers that will be available later this year. Keep yourself updated on the official release date of the stated colorway by signing up on Nike’s website or using the SNKRS app.