Nike Dunk Low Remastered "Black Gold" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The treasured basketball sneaker style from the 1980s has been given a fresh new look with the unveiling of the remastered Nike Dunk Low. Prepare for the debut of this fashionable footwear in the eye-catching "Black Gold" hue as the summer season gives way to the autumn season.

Although the precise drop date of the Nike Dunk Low Remastered "Black Gold" sneakers is not disclosed by the shoe company yet, they will supposedly enter the shoe market sometime during the 2023 holiday season, as reported by Sneaker Bar Detroit. These shoes will be offered at a retail price of $125 for each pair and will be traded via the online and physical shops of Nike, the SNKRS app, and some other select retailers.

Nike Dunk Low Remastered "Black Gold" sneakers are topped with speckled lace sets

The Oregon-based sporting goods giant Nike never gets tired of introducing fresh, improved, and contemporary variations of its Nike Dunk Low design, including EMB, SB, and Remastered. Now, there is another Remastered colorway in the model's huge inventory, which is best suited for individuals who like their style to be as gloomy as the winter evenings.

The brand-new design comes entirely in a black finish. This is a significant departure from the fall-inspired styles that came before it and included a bone ripstop upper body along with metallic gold details.

The most recent iteration embraces dark hues, but it also features a subtle twist in the form of a golden-tan tongue labels as well as speckled lace fasteners. While the majority of the footwear maintains its all-black design—from the rubber outer sole unit to the inner lining—the tongue flap and lace sets include dramatic metallic gold accents that offer just the perfect amount of panache. This is because the footwear's body maintains its black appearance.

This particular iteration of the shoe will incorporate tonal leather overlays since it will add textural dimension to the otherwise streamlined style. This is a continuation of the shoe's general motif of having a sturdy and premium build.

Moreover, the shoe's entire shape will be pulled together by its lengthy tongue, which is anticipated to be consistent with earlier iterations. As such, this will unite the sleek and the utilitarian aspects of the sneaker.

The timeless silhouette of the Nike Dunk Low was the right match for the fashion of the 1980s, and it still continues to be the perfect counterpart to today's fashion. The history of this sneaker design was created by Peter Moore and its history is decribed as the follows by the company:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters."

The website further states:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Be on the lookout for the freshly unveiled Nike Dunk Low Remastered "Black Gold" sneaker, which is anticipated to become available during the Christmas 2023. Do not forget to sign up on the business' official site or download the SNKRS app to receive timely updates on the arrival of the aforementioned sneakers in case anyone is interested in purchasing them.