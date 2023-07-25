Nike Dunk Low Remastered White/Black colorway: Everything we know so far

In 2023, Nike has introduced a number of novel shoe models, such as the JA 1, ReactX, Ultrafly, and Air Max Pulse. Along with introducing brand-new sneaker designs, it has continued to pay close attention throughout 2023 to present several updates to the Dunk footwear style. The Dunk Low Remastered version of the sneaker model now has the newest "White/Black" makeover.

The Dunk Low Remastered "White/Black" version's release date has not yet been announced by the sportswear brand. As reported by House of Heat, these sneakers will be released sometime later in 2023.

Dunkheads as well as other interested readers can purchase these shoes through Nike's physical and online stores, the SNKRS app, and various affiliate stores.

Nike Dunk Low Remastered White/Black shoes are complimented with speckled mudguards on the sides

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via House of Heat)

In 1985, the Swoosh company unveiled the Dunk model for the first time, which was specifically designed for basketball. Peter Moore, an experienced and celebrated designer for the swoosh, who is also recognized with creating other sneaker models including the Air Jordan 1, is the man behind the 38-year-old Dunk shape.

Due to its simple layout, distinctive style, and dual-tone palettes, the Dunk sneaker type quickly became prominent among fashionistas and consumers all over the world. The following is how Nike introduces the sneaker design:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

It further reads:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Take a closer look at the tongue flaps (Image via House of Heat)

The Swoosh is about to release an intriguing new version of the Dunk Low Remastered as a mindful reference to the approaching autumn season as well as the beauty of the outdoors.

This pair of sneakers is the perfect choice for people wishing to go beyond the limits of the city because it offers an intriguing fusion of urban style with rustic influences.

A bone ripstop outer serves as the design's foundation, while tonal leather reinforcements give the shoe a solid, premium feel. The rubber outer sole unit, along with lining, provide a streamlined appearance that brings a subtle balance to the entire ensemble.

Long and heavy-duty twill tongue pulls made of cream are accented with hiking boot-inspired lace sets in a blend of white and curry, which lead to tongue tags that are colored the identical curry shade.

Here's a look at the heel and toe box of the shoe (Image via House of Heat)

The shoe's visible foam tongue flaps, which are typically yellow but are unexpectedly black in this pair, add to the pair's rustic charm.

A dotted mudguard at the midfoot, which gently allude to the terrain that these sneakers are made to cross, is the final component uniting this distinctive design.

The forthcoming "White/Black" Nike Dunk Low Remastered version will likely arrive later this year, so shoe lovers are urged to keep an eye out for it.

Get the SNKRS app and sign up on the manufacturer's website if you're worried you'll miss the release of these eccentric yet brilliant shoes so you can get alerts as soon as they go on sale.