Nike Air Max 97 “White Beige” shoes: Everything we know so far

The Nike corporation boasts a number of iconic sneaker lineups, and the Nike Air Max is surely among the best ones, including the Nike Air Max 97 sneaker model in its portfolio. The shoe label constantly reimagines the stated model in new palettes, but the newly announced "White Beige" colorway is being offered with subtle hues and delicate details.

The Nike Air Max 97 “White Beige” variation will potentially enter the sneaker market in the coming weeks of 2023, as mentioned by House of Heat. It’s crucial to note that the accurate launch details are still unknown. These predominantly white shoes will be sold online, as well as at the physical locations of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a bunch of connected retail outlets.

Nike Air Max 97 “White Beige” shoes are accentuated with metallic silver accents

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

When it comes to designing sneakers, minimalism frequently carries as much weight as extravagant behavior. A fresh version of the Nike Air Max 97 is an attraction to this plot, where a minimalist color palette intensifies the attractiveness of its subtler elements. For this "White Beige" variation, Swoosh's design is putting forth a one-of-a-kind aesthetic that is timeless as well as modern at the same time.

Mesh uppers, leather covers, neutral 3M reflective layers, and white soles underneath connect in tandem to create an uncluttered and modest design in this rendition. At first sight, this iteration displays a predominant white facade. On the other hand, if one goes deeper into the specifics, the story begins to reveal a level of sophistication.

Take a closer look at the uppers of the sneakers (Image via Nike)

Metallic silver underlayers, which are decorated with a soft beige mesh, provide a welcome relief from the white ensemble's uniformity. This delicate contrast accentuates the three-dimensionality of the white by lending it a metallic glitter.

The most eye-catching feature, however, is located at the midfoot, and it takes the form of little jewel swooshes that are nestled in an elegant manner. These swooshes represent the legendary status of the brand while also giving a touch of beauty to the athletic style.

The chrome Air fittings that flow downwards reflect the metallic plot, blending the style with the shoe's reputation for excellent cushioning as well as stability. Leather tongue tags as well as pulls emphasize the narrative, highlighting Nike's dedication to craftsmanship and visual consistency.

Here's a detailed look at the heel counters of these Nike Air Max 97 sneakers (Image via Nike)

Nike's Air Max innovation forms the bedrock of the entire Air Max sneaker family. The following is an overview of historical data about the development of the well-known Air Max technology that can be found on the Nike website:

"Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. The Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it. Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking color combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.”

Add the new Nike Air Max 97 “White Beige” shoes to your watchlist, as they will be available later in the year. For those certain to get their hands on these chic pairs, you can simply register on the brand’s online store or get the SNKRS app for timely alerts on them.