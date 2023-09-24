Nike Air Max 2 CB 94 “Light Smoke Grey Barely Green” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike Inc. has prepared another stylish variation of its classic Air Max 2 CB 94 sneaker style. Charles Barkley's widely admired shoe will now arrive in the "Light Smoke Barely Green" ensemble in the following year. The Air Max 2 CB 94 "Light Smoke Grey Barely Green" sneakers will potentially enter the footwear scene sometime during February 2024, as mentioned by Sole Retriever.

However, the official word on their launch is still awaited. These high-tops will be traded via Nike.com, the SNKRS app, and a couple of associated online and brick-and-mortar retailers. The selling price of the item is set at $170, and it is available in sizes for men.

Nike Air Max 2 CB 94 “Light Smoke Grey Barely Green” shoes are accented with silver hues all over

Take another look at the sneakers (Image via Nike)

Through their collaboration, Nike and basketball veteran Charles Barkley have created some of the world's most recognizable footwear concepts. The Air Max 2 CB 94, which is Charles Barkley's titular sneaker, is probably the most iconic of them all. The year 2023 coincided with an influx of new colorways for this shoe, including the OG Black White Purple hue.

Oregon's Swoosh business chose to bless the world of footwear with yet another rendition of this cherished pattern as we go closer and closer to the year 2024. The colorway in question is called Light Smoke Grey Barely Green.

Adopting the traditional approach of combining nubuck and mesh, the forthcoming iteration of the Air Max 2 CB 94 features a light smoke grey that predominates throughout. The tongue flap, the nylon straps, the characteristic round cutouts on the overlays, and the heel tab are all done in black to create a contrast that is both harmonious and striking.

The lightest shade of green lends a sense of youthfulness to the shoe plus serves to draw attention to the tongue, the straps, and the Nike Air marking that is located on the heel tab. The outsole features a harmonic balance of black and barely green, whereas the midsole is black with a barely green Air Max block in the heel. The overall appearance of the shoe is finished off with white sole units underneath.

Here's a look at the uppers of the shoe (Image via Nike)

The advent of Swoosh label’s avant-garde Air Max technology made it all possible. This cushioning tech became the basis for several beloved Swoosh sneaker models, such as Air Max 1, Air Max 95, Air Max 97, and so on, alongside the aforementioned Air Max CB sneaker lineup. The shoe manufacturer highlights this tech in the following words:

“Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. The Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it. Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking colour combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.”

Add the forthcoming Air Max 2 CB 94 “Light Smoke Grey Barely Green” sneaker to your watchlist, as they will be accessible in the following year. For those who can’t miss their chance to grab them, you must sign up on Swoosh’s website or use the SNKRS app for timely alerts as soon as this variant launches.