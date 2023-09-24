Nike's Air Jordan 2/3 "White/Black" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike has been so successful owing to its dedication to experimentation and delivering exceptional products. The Air Jordan 2/3 hybrid is a classic example of Team Swoosh's ingenuity and speaks volumes about the innovative spirit at Sho. The sneaker is a mix of the AJ1 and AJ2 from Jordan's iconic shoe series.

In April of this year, a teaser for these sneakers in the "White/Red" colorway came out. Now, the first look of these sneakers has surfaced on the internet, revealing another version in a "White/Black" color scheme.

As per the latest update from Sneaker News, the Air Jordan 2/3 is finally slated for release in 2024. Sneaker fans have the option of picking up a fresh pair either through Nike's official website, Nike.com, or by visiting Jordan Brand retailers in person. These kicks will come in size run for men and grade schoolers, with a price tag of $160 USD and $120 USD, respectively.

Nike's Air Jordan 2/3 "White/Black" features an exquisite fusion of Air Jordan 2 and Air Jordan 3

The Air Jordan 2/3 has its inspiration from the Air Jordan 1.5, a shoe that came out as a fusion of the first and second Jordans. Similarly, the Air Jordan 2/3 merges the Air Jordan 2's upper with the Air Jordan 3's sole. The "White/Black" variant of Air Jordan 2/3 uses 4 tints, including White, Sail, Black, and Grey. The shoe boasts a white leather upper crafted in smooth as well as reptile-skinned patterns.

The toe box showcases meticulous side perforations for superior ventilation in this no-mesh design. The shoe is predominantly white and uses black accents mainly in the quarter and heel regions. The sneakers have a sleek white tongue with black periphery, which is embellished with the original Air Jordan basketball logo instead of the Jumpman emblem. The inner lining of the unit, including collars and insoles, is cladded in a black hue.

For a snuggly fit, the sneakers come with flat white cotton laces. The posterior of the footwear features a black heel tab. The Air Jordan 3 midsole, colored in Sail and Black, provides a classic appearance, featuring a visible Air unit in the heel, all resting atop a Cement Grey rubber outsole that completes the overall aesthetic.

Debuted in 1986, the Air Jordan 2 is one of the most celebrated sneakers by Nike, and the Swoosh label defined the sneaker in the following words:

“Made in Italy, of sleek lines, full-length encapsulated air, and without a signature swoosh, the Air Jordan 2 brought a new level of sophistication to the hardwood. Designed by Bruce Kilgore, the man behind the iconic Air Force 1, the OG release ran from 1986 to 1987. Its legacy lives on through the AJ2 Retro.”

The Air Jordan 3 is another iconic shoe used in the creation of the aforementioned hybrid sneaker. This was the third shoe in the highly coveted Jordan series, and Nike has shown love for this in the following words:

“When Michael Jordan took the court for his third Slam Dunk contest wearing Air Jordan 3’s, he gave the world an unforgettable image of flight. With his victory, the Jumpman icon was born.”

Sneakerheads shouldn't miss this innovative Air Jordan 2/3 coming out of Nike's experimental lab. The sneaker has the best of two classic designs, and affordable pricing makes it more desirable. If you're a fan of Jordan Brand, you won't want to miss this new and eagerly anticipated release.