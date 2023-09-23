Air Jordan 1 Low SE "Black Industrial Blue" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike-owned Air Jordan sneaker lineup has now added another fresh “Black Industrial Blue” rendition of Air Jordan 1 Low footwear design. The entire shoe will be dressed up in a White/Industrial Blue-White-Black-Siren Red-Muslin color palette. These low-tops are accented with Sashiko stitching all over, which is inspired by ancient Japanese culture.

During the holiday season of 2023, the new Air Jordan 1 Low SE "Black Industrial Blue" shoe will hit the stores. The pair is priced at $125, and it is available in sizes specific to men. These shoes will be sold through Nike's online and offline stores, the SNKRS app, and a bunch of associated retail shops.

Nike Air Jordan 1 Low SE “Black Industrial Blue” shoes are accentuated with brilliant embroidered details

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

The last quarter of 2023 will play stage to a wide variety of artistic iterations plus color combinations that will strengthen the reputation of the Air Jordan 1 Low. A flood of new hues, such as the "University Red," "Sky J Mauve," "Neutral Grey," and the custom-created version of Chris Paul, have been unveiled in recent times.

The impending Air Jordan 1 Low SE "Black Industrial Blue" is an additional sneaker that Jordan Brand has at its disposal to surprise and delight fans. This women's unique Sashiko Multi, which was just recently unveiled, will shortly be followed by the release of this men's special Sashiko Multi, which displays identical intricate details.

This variation of the Jordan 1 Low in Black Industrial Blue is a beautiful example of how artistic talent and elegance can coexist in perfect harmony. The leather fabrication provides a sturdy foundation, but what actually differentiates it from the competition are the painstaking embroidery embellishments on the Jumpman emblem, the collar area, and the tongue flap.

This layout is not hesitant to employ striking contrasts when it comes to the placement of colors across the entire structure.

Expand Tweet

The mudguard, the eye stays, the collar area, and the heel counter topping all feature a predominately black coloration. The tongue is completely white, which creates a dramatic contrast with the lace fasteners, which have a creamy tone.

A burst of vivacious color is added by the unique stitching pattern done with red and blue on the Jumpman as well as the collar section. The juxtaposition of the black threads against the industrial blue of the Swoosh creates an aesthetic treat that is substantially more alluring than originally intended.

The set is finished off with a sole that has a spotless white midsole that is accentuated by red embroidery, along with a blue rubber outer sole unit that matches the upper.

On the corporate site of Jordan Brand, you can find more information about the origins of the Air Jordan 1 structure, along with a concise history of how the shoes ultimately came to be.

"It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential.”

Expand Tweet

It continued as,

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

Stay tuned for the actual drop date of the planned Air Jordan 1 Low SE “Black Industrial Blue” variant. Receive quick alerts on their arrival via the SNKRS app or Nike’s site.