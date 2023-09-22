Nike Vapor Edge Dunk “Kyler Murray” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike is preparing to launch their latest athlete-endorsed performance sneakers, the Nike Vapor Edge Dunk "Kyler Murray" cleats. The esteemed quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals is not only making a significant impact in the current NFL season, but he is also garnering attention within the world of sneakers.

He previously showcased the Vapor Edge 360 cleat, which draws inspiration from the Air DT Max 96. Now, this sports phenom is ready to amaze sneaker fans with this latest drop in the upcoming weeks.

Nike has yet to make a public declaration, but reputable sources such as Sole Retriever and Sneaker News are reporting that these sneakers are expected to be released during the holiday season of 2023. The Nike Vapor Edge Dunk Kyler Murray is set to launch via Nike's official website and chosen retail outlets, both online and in physical stores. The sneakers will be available in men's sizes and at a price of $190 USD.

Nike Vapor Edge Dunk “Kyler Murray” football cleats are accentuated with Rose Gold embellishments all over

The Nike Vapor Edge Dunk shoe features the cherished silhouette that Dunk fans enjoy, and it comes equipped with recognizable paneling. The sneaker has a color palette that consists of pure white, rose gold, deep jungle, and lime green on its upper. The top is made of bright white leather, and it seamlessly integrates with a soft-knitted bootie that resembles a sock. The end result is a harmonic combination of fashion and functionality.

The metallic Swoosh on these Nike Vapor Edge Dunk cleats has a modest but dramatic design with rose gold elements that quickly grab the eye, providing a stunning contrast. The brilliant green Nike insignia on the heel tab and tongue tag add to the gorgeous color palette of this shoe. Furthermore, the clear positioning of Kyler Murray's emblem on the insole adds a unique customization to the shoes.

On the medial side, an intricately embroidered emblem reminiscent of Murray's iconic Dunk Low design elevates the sneaker's visual impact. To complete the package, these cleats feature a rose gold cleated outsole that adds a touch of opulence. Additionally, the subtle Swoosh logo on the outsoles serves as the icing on the cake.

Kyler Murray, the talented quarterback who made his NFL debut in 2019, has secured a lucrative endorsement deal with the team Swoosh. He was one of the brand's endorsers during the 2019 rookie class and has since grown to become one of their most well-known athletic advocates.

Murray's affiliation with Nike commenced prior to the NFL draft, as he sported a pair of personalized Air Jordan 1 lows at the occasion. The sneakers, which showcased the iconic Nike swoosh logo on the tongue, aligned well with Murray's impressive dual-sport journey at Oklahoma, where he excelled in both football and baseball.

In 2021, Nike made a significant announcement about awarding equity stakes to Murray and other athletes. The choice made by the Sho company was truly monumental, showcasing their unwavering commitment to backing their sportsmanship ambassadors.

Kyler Murray's exceptional football skills are mirrored by his exceptional taste in shoes, evidenced by his selection of the Nike Vapor Edge Dunk. This shoe, with its intriguing color palette and beautifully constructed individualized parts, is unquestionably an important addition to the collections of both sports devotees and sneaker enthusiasts.