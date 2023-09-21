Nike Air Force 1 Low “Olive/Brown” shoes: Everything we know so far

Nike is not shy of trying out new ways to boost the popularity of its iconic Nike Air Force 1 sneaker model and satisfy the desires of customers. For the year 2023, the company gave the design of the aforementioned sneaker yet another modern update. The sneaker now comes with a superior-quality shroud that can be removed, allowing the wearer's feet to be protected from the chilly weather.

According to reports from Sneaker News and other credible footwear sources, the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Olive/Brown" detachable shroud sneakers are going to make their debut in the footwear industry during the last few months of 2023. However, the actual release date is not yet publicly available.

This pair of shoes will be available for trade through several Nike locations (both online and offline), the SNKRS app, and a few additional retail establishments that are associated with Nike. The price of these shoes hasn't been revealed yet.

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Olive Brown” shoes are combined with crisp white foundation

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 sneakers (Image via Nike)

To coincide with the arrival of cooler weather, Nike has unveiled yet another reimagined and winterized version of the Air Force 1 Low. The new model deftly combines fashion and functionality, making it ideal for maintaining a fresh footwear rotation throughout the fall and winter seasons.

This new version features a forefoot that is enveloped in an olive-colored fabric that has been treated to make it more durable, much like a duckboot.

The back half creates a sense of equilibrium by combining a tan canvas with a leather mixture, which results in an arrangement of materials that is visually interesting.

The layout is brought together dramatically by the use of striking olive Swoosh embellishments that pull together multiple color schemes and types of materials.

On the inside, sulfur yellow liners offer a powerful pop of color, which is echoed in the broad rope laces that are designed to emulate the appearance of classic hiking boots.

These lace fasteners and the hardware that surrounds them are not only for aesthetic purposes, but they serve an important purpose. They make it possible to connect a mid-rise shroud that is supplied by Nike and is intended to offer additional safety.

Among sneakerheads and non-enthusiasts alike, the Nike Air Force 1 has become a vital part of streetwear since its induction in Swoosh's catalog in 1982. The Swoosh symbolizes the connection between the sneaker model's design and its past:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

It further adds:

“Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

Be on the lookout for the entirely novel Nike Air Force 1 Low "Olive/Brown" footwear that will be accompanied by removable shrouds, as they are expected to be made available this year.

You will certainly obtain timely information concerning the precise launch time of the aforementioned AF1 shade if you sign up for Nike's website or use the official SNKRS app.