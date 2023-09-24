Nike Dunk Low “Night Sky” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Nike Inc. has prepared an all-new edition of its fan-favorite Nike Dunk Low sneaker model. For its revised iteration, Nike accentuated the model with starry details, dubbed "Night Sky." This “Night Sky” colorway is entirely wrapped up in a Campfire Orange/Anthracite-Summit White color palette.

The Nike Dunk Low “Night Sky” rendition is gearing up for the launch sometime during the holiday season of 2023, as per Sole Retriever and some other sneaker sources, even though the accurate release date is still under covers.

Dunk lovers and other curious readers can look out for these shoes online as well as offline via Nike, its SNRKS app, and a slew of linked retail vendors. These sneakers will be marked with a price label of $115 per pair.

Nike Dunk Low “Night Sky” shoes are offered with crisp white and brilliant orange base

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

The Nike Dunk Low has a long and distinguished heritage, and all through that time, it has repeatedly demonstrated itself to be a constantly advancing medium for the company.

Since Peter Moore first introduced this renowned shape to the globe, it has undergone innumerable iterations, but it has always managed to retain the attraction that made it famous in the first place.

In recent years, a variety of hues have been introduced, and the Pink Gingham pattern was only recently discovered and given a formal look. As the holidays of 2023 draw near, a revised version emerges, which takes its inspiration from the hypnotic vastness of the night's starry sky.

This rendition of the Nike Dunk Low is an obvious magnet for the viewer's attention due to the flawless juxtaposition of a vivid color with serene images of the cosmic sphere.

The base part of the footwear is constructed out of tumbled leather, and an orange coloration is elegantly applied to the mudguard, eyestays, and heel counter of the sneaker.

This is complemented by the pure white pieces that go over the toe box, the quarter panel, and the collar area.

However, the essence of nighttime is unquestionably evident in the black Swoosh as well as the heel tab, which are embellished with beautiful starry patterns that recall a night sky that is devoid of clouds.

This "Night Sky" style is finished off with a repurposed rubber outer sole unit in black, which complements the traditional white midsole that balances the aesthetic and prevents it from becoming too abstract.

Nike's Dunk Low silhouette has helped boost interest in the company's athletic clothing around the world.

Nike recognizes this impact by elaborating on the sneaker model's illustrious history as follows:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

Here's a detailed look at the sneakers (Image via Nike)

It adds:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Add this “Night Sky” colorway of the Nike Dunk Low silhouette to your watchlist, as it will be dropped later in the year. Those who are certain to buy them should keep themselves signed up on Nike’s site and get the SNKRS app.