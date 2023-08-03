Air Jordan 2 Low “Christmas” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The Nike-owned Jordan Brand offers an extensive collection of Michael Jordan's signature shoes, and the new Air Jordan 2 Low "Christmas" variant will be another addition to this broadening range in 2023. This low-top variant of the second signature silhouette is entirely wrapped up in a Black/Fire Red-Fir-Cement Grey color palette.

Even though the athletic wear business has not made any official announcement about them, Sneaker Bar Detroit and other sneaker media outlets report that the Nike Air Jordan 2 Low "Christmas" footwear is likely to be released on December 16, 2023.

These shoes will be dropped in men's and grade school sizing options with retail price tags of $150 and $130 for each pair, respectively. The SNKRS app, Nike's offline and online shops, as well as a few other affiliated retail stores will all sell the sneakers.

Air Jordan 2 Low “Christmas” shoes will have a black base featuring themed red and green accents all over

One of the most underutilized shoes in hoops and style history is the Jordan label's Air Jordan 2. In 1986, this sneaker model made its debut as a high-end shoe.

The AJ2 was not the brainchild of one but two iconic sneaker designers, namely Peter Moore and Bruce Kilgore. While the former created the legendary Air Jordan 1, the latter designed the street style staple Air Force 1 silhouette. The AJ 2 was produced in Italy, further contributing to its high-end appearance and a big price tag.

The background story of Michael Jordan's second signature sneaker model is detailed on the Jordan brand's website in the following manner,

“With the introduction of the Air Jordan II comes a new era in footwear. On the heels of Michael Jordan's masterful entry into the game, and with calculated precision, the AJ Il laid the visionary foundation for a long and prosperous footwear dynasty. Made in Italy, with faux lizard skin, sleek lines and no swoosh, the shoe was an elegant design that added sophistication to MJ's soaring style.”

The color scheme for the latest Air Jordan 2 Retro Low "Christmas" colorway is black, fire red, fir, and cement grey. The majority of the upper of this AJ 2 Low is covered in black leather, featuring red overlays appearing on the heel counters and the outer edges of the midfoot panel, as well as on the Jordan Wings emblem.

The top of this shoe has a black foundation with red, green, and yellow highlights. The TPU heel block has a dark green hit. A black midsole on top of an even rubber outer sole unit with a cement grey foundation and fiery red looping around the back heel complete the look for this pair.

Watch out for the upcoming Air Jordan 2 Low "Christmas" sneakers, which will be released in stores during the 2023 holiday season. For individuals looking to buy a pair of these sporting shoes, using the SNKRS app or signing up on the Nike website is an easy way to get notifications when this themed sneaker goes on sale.

In addition to the aforementioned "Christmas" iteration, the Jordan Brand will offer more colorways of the Air Jordan 2 Low model in the coming weeks of autumn this year. Iterations like "Sky J Orange" and "Varsity Royal" are getting ready for launch on August 10, 2023. Both these variants are marked with a $150 price tag and will be sold via the Nike SNKRS app and some other Jordan Brand-associated sellers.