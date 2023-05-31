The eponymous shoe line of the NBA legend is getting ready to release its new Air Jordan 2 renditions. The "Varsity Blue" version of the style, which just surfaced online, will be a part of the Jordan Brand's collection of sneakers for fall 2023. The White/Varsity Royal-Black-Muslin color combination will cover the entire shoe.

Many internet users compared these brand-new blue low-top Air Jordans to the official color scheme of the Fragment design after the early pictures of the shoe surfaced online. One of them even said,

One internet user compared the color to Fragment palette (Image via Instagram/@zsneakerheadz)

On Thursday, August 10, 2023, the "Varsity Royal" hue of the forthcoming Air Jordan 2 Low silhouette is expected to enter the market. The retail price tag for each pair of these trainers will be $150. Only women's sizes will be released for these pairs of shoes, and they will be sold at Nike (online and offline), the SNKRS app, and a slew of other Jordan Brand sellers.

Internet assesses the Air Jordan 2 Low “Varsity Royal” sneakers in relation to Hiroshi Fujiwara’s Fragment base colors

Many internet users compared the Air Jordan 2 Low’s palette to the color scheme of Japanese fashion label, Fragment design. Hiroshi Fujiwara-owned Fragment design is popular for its readily identifiable blue and white palette. Therefore, netizens even labeled the upcoming sneakers as “Fragment 2 Low.”

Take a look at the reactions of various internet users (Image via Instagram/@zsneakerheadz)

One of them even called them as “Fragment x Travis Scott” collab shoes, as the duo’s previous collabs dressed various popular silhouettes in similar hues. Still many other wrote that these shoes give “Fragment Vibes.”

In addition to these reactions, sneakerheads demanded these shoes in a high-top version. Many of them even questions why these sneakers were being offered in women’s exclusive sizes and not for men. One of them even commented that they looked like New Balance 550 shoes.

Here are few more reviews from netizens (Image via Instagram/@zsneakerheadz)

In between these critical remarks, many others praised the sneaker design and called them “dope.” Some others said that these are “must-cop” shoes.

More about the Air Jordan 2 Low “Varsity Royal” shoes

Following the teaser of “Quai 54,” “Sanddrift,” “UNC,” “Sky J Orange,” and more colorways of the AJ2 Low shoe in the recent weeks, the shoe label is now gearing up for the launch of the “Varsity Royal” colorway of the signature shoe.

The subsequent data on the early years of the AJ 2 shoe can be found on Jordan Brand's official website:

“With the introduction of the Air Jordan II comes a new era in footwear. On the heels of Michael Jordan's masterful entry into the game, and with calculated precision, the AJ Il laid the visionary foundation for a long and prosperous footwear dynasty.”

It continued:

“Made in Italy, with faux lizard skin, sleek lines and no swoosh, the shoe was an elegant design that added sophistication to MJ's soaring style.”

Canada Sneaker Xchange @c_s_x FIRST LOOK at the Air Jordan 2 Low "Varsity Royal" 🤍 FIRST LOOK at the Air Jordan 2 Low "Varsity Royal" 🤍💙 https://t.co/ohlbn1A2tE

The Air Jordan 2 Low "Varsity Royal" is made mostly of white tumbled leather, which has a texture that is somewhat reminiscent of snakeskin around the back half of the sneaker.

In addition to the previously mentioned blue, there are also little accents of black. The cool tone emphasizes the lace loops, trims, and heel counters, while the neutral tone becomes darker at the midsole and lining.

Put August 2023 on your calendar for the release of the AJ 2 Low shoes. If you're seriously contemplating purchasing them, you can easily sign up on the company's website or download the SNRKS app to receive updates.

Poll : 0 votes