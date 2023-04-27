Nike Air Jordan 2 Low “Sky J Orange” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The Air Jordan 2, Michael Jordan's second iconic design, made a huge comeback in 2022. Since Off-White’s take on the AJ2 Low in 2021, the Jordan Brand has enlisted other collaborators and released a plethora of colorways on the model. For the new 2023 launch, the Jordan Brand is adding a subdued orange and purple color scheme to the women’s-only Air Jordan 2 Low “Sky J Orange” colorway.

The “Sky J Orange” is new addition to the brand's Fall 2023 assortment, with a two-tone color scheme. The latest low-top variant is entirely wrapped up in a Sky J Orange/Mauve-Sail color scheme.

The Air Jordan 2 Low “Sky J Orange” is scheduled to release on August 10, 2023 through Nike SNKRS and select Jordan Brand retailers online and in-store. The shoe will be available in women's sizing and will retail for $150 USD.

Nike Air Jordan 2 Low “Sky J Orange” shoes are complimented with sail and mauve hues

The Air Jordan 2 is one of the most underrated models in the Jordan Brand's lineup. Originally released in 1986, Air Jordan 2 was designed by Bruce Kilgore and Peter Moore, who also worked on Air Jordan 1. The Air Jordan 2 was inspired by Italian luxury shoes and featured a sleek and sophisticated look with a full-length Air-Sole unit and a faux lizard skin upper.

The following information on the history and evolution of the Air Jordan 2 shoe can be found on Jordan Brand's official website:

“With the introduction of the Air Jordan II comes a new era in footwear. On the heels of Michael Jordan's masterful entry into the game, and with calculated precision, the AJ Il laid the visionary foundation for a long and prosperous footwear dynasty.”

“Made in Italy, with faux lizard skin, sleek lines and no swoosh, the shoe was an elegant design that added sophistication to MJ's soaring style.”

The AJ 2 Low is a low-top version of the original model that debuted in 1994. The silhouette has been released in various colorways and collaborations over the years, including Shelflife and Nina Chanel Abney that were launched in 2022.

In 2023, Jordan Brand is set to release a new women's exclusive colorway, dubbed "Sky J Orange". This colorway features a muted orange and purple combination that gives the shoe a fresh and feminine vibe.

The shoe has a Sky J Orange nubuck and suede upper that covers the mudguard, vamp, midfoot, and heel. The shoe also has perforations on the toe box and the side panels for breathability. The tongue, eyelets, and laces are also in Sky J Orange, while the tongue label has a red Wings logo.

The shoe is contrasted by Mauve accents on the sockliner, tongue lining, heel overlay, and piping around the suede panel. The Mauve color adds a touch of elegance and sophistication to the shoe.

The midsole is in Sail, a creamy white color that matches well with the orange and purple tones. The outsole is also in Sail with Sky J Orange sections on the forefoot and heel.

The AJ 2 Low Sky J Orange are the perfect summer sneakers for women who love retro style and vibrant colors. The shoe combines premium materials and classic details with a modern twist. The shoe is also versatile and can be paired with different outfits and accessories.

