Nike Air Max 97 "Cool Grey Stadium Green" shoes: Everything we know so far

The Oregon's Swoosh label is getting ready to offer an all-new variation of the Nike Air Max 97 silhouette with "Cool Grey Stadium Green" makeup after the introduction of "Floral Tapestry," "Corduroy," "Just Do It," and more palettes in the previous few weeks. Despite the fact that the recently revealed Nike Air Max 97 "Cool Grey Stadium Green" shoes lack an official release date, numerous sneaker news outlets, like House of Heat, predict that these shoes will be available for purchase later in 2023.

Swoosh enthusiasts and other potential customers can purchase these footwear items by shopping at Nike's online and physical stores, the SNKRS app, and a few other associated retail partners following their release. You'll need to wait for confirmed pricing information on these pairs.

Nike Air Max 97 "Cool Grey Stadium Green" shoes are combined with black and white hues

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Air Max 97 Cool Grey Stadium Green sneakers (Image via House of Heat)

The Air Max 97 first appeared on the retail scene in 1997. Contrary to common misconception, the globally recognized sneaker design of the Swoosh was influenced by mountain bikers as opposed to Japanese bullet trains.

For those who didn't know, the Nike label's first pair of sneakers with a comprehensive Air unit were the Nike Air Max 97. The shape of the shoe also included a hidden lacing system. The company's Air Max 97 Silver rendition was given the moniker "Silver Bullet" by numerous admirers who recognized its influences from Japanese bullet trains. This particular sneaker style developed a distinctive reputation over time, not just among shoe aficionados but also among occasional buyers.

Take a look at the toe box of the shoes (Image via House of Heat)

Further historical information on the invention and development of the well-known Air Max technology is provided on the Nike site, which reads as follows:

"Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. The Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it. Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking color combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning."

The Nike Air Max 97, which continues to be an established staple in the shoe community, has just released a new colorway in Stadium Green and Cool Grey for the coming season.

The sneaker presents an interesting mix with embellishments in Cool Grey, Stadium Green, and Anthracite set against a clean white mesh top. These hues blend together to produce a vibrant and fashionable appeal.

Here's a close look at the heel counters (Image via House of Heat)

The mesh tongue flaps and Air supports, in addition to the all-white sole unit, are highlighted by the anthracite shade as well. The Swoosh embroidery's green accents tie the design together and show a careful attention to detail.

The Nike Air Max 97 "Cool Grey Stadium Green" hue is expected to release later this year, so keep an eye out for it. To receive regular updates, download the SNRKS app or, alternatively, sign up on Nike's website if you're interested in buying these appealing shoes.