Nike’s Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 "Familia" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Nike’s Jordan Brand is now shifting towards the approaching Hispanic Heritage Month, and the themed Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 “Familia” shoes will be part of these celebrations. These pairs will be entirely dressed in a Black/Black-Pale Ivory palette. The beautifully crafted Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 "Familia" sneakers are getting ready to hit the shelves sometime during October 2023, as confirmed by Sneaker Bar Detroit and House of Heat.

Note that these celebratory sneakers' precise launch date and time are still under wraps. These shoes will be sold online and in the in-store locations of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a slew of linked sellers with a retail price label of $150.

Nike’s Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 "Familia" shoes are prepared for Hispanic Heritage Month

A fresh version of the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 "Familia" sneaker reveals a story firmly ingrained in Mexican custom as part of an enticing homage to the magnificence of cultural heritage. A popular sneaker boutique, Titolo Sneaker Boutique, recently shared detailed images of this colorway.

Jordan Brand's design team takes a creative dive into the essence of Dia de Muertos, also known as the Day of the Dead, a treasured Mexican holiday. It is an important component of Hispanic Heritage Month. This occasion is observed on the 1st and the 2nd of November each year to pay tribute to the remembrances of those who have passed away.

Therefore, the sneaker pattern of the latest Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 “Familia” gives off an air of reverence for the time-honored festival, which is flawlessly woven into modern fashion, and every intricate embroidery along with color contrast contributes to this effect.

The footwear displays a particular color palette motivated by the occasion; it illustrates a narrative that progresses from the dark to the festive, reiterating the spirit of the holiday. It also features a plot that flows from the celebratory to the solemn.

At first sight, the pre-worn uppers reveal a story of the passage of time through their beige undertone, which lies beneath what appears to have been a color originally completely black.

The dark black toe cap, collar area, and medial eye-stay of the shoe give the layout a contrasted depth, and they serve as an anchor for the brilliant embroidery and the airbrushed midsoles that come after them.

The pattern takes on a more whimsical and exuberant tone with a potpourri of contrasting threadwork swirling across the surface, which culminates in lovely floral embroidery gracing the toe in addition to the mid-panel of the shoe.

The last touch is a golden skull design that adorns the side of the ankle. This motif encapsulates the peaceful acceptance and joyous spirit of the Day of the Dead tradition. Each stitched element gives a fresh meaning to the tradition and enables its wearers to carry the spirit of the culture with them wherever they go.

Keep an eye out for the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 "Familia" variation expected to drop in the following month.

If you're interested in receiving updates about the release of the specified colorway, you can do so by signing up on Nike's homepage or downloading the SNRKS app.