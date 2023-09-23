Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "Glitter Swoosh" shoes: Everything we know so far

The Swoosh's sublabel, Jordan Brand, regularly works on developing chic colorways for its numbered sneaker models, and the dazzling Air Jordan 1 Mid "Glitter Swoosh" variation is the latest addition to their ever-growing roster. As the name suggests, this rendition of Air Jordan 1 Mid will be embellished with sparkly swooshes on the sides.

The newly emerged Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "Glitter Swoosh" sneakers are anticipated to the footwear scene in the coming weeks of 2023, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit and other sources. It's crucial to remember that the confirmed launch date of these sneakers is still awaited from the Nike company.

Those absolutely curious to get their hands on this colorway can find them online and offline via Nike, the SNKRS app, and a slew of associated retail merchants. Stay tuned for the retail prices of these kid's exclusive sneakers.

Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "Glitter Swoosh" shoes are complimented with soft blue hues all over

The Oregon's activewear juggernaut continues to double up on the sparkle by introducing its sequel, a new Air Jordan 1 Mid, as a component of a kids-exclusive line-up. This new mid-top variant complements the visually appealing splash produced by the kids-exclusive Air Jordan 1 Low thanks to its iridescent, glitter-infused Swoosh.

The previously announced Air Jordan 1 Low iteration displayed a brilliant flair on a white canvas, but the Mid variation takes the sparkling tale to a new level with sky-blue toppings. The combination of airy blues offers a new, young, and vibrant depth that enhances the icy-translucent outsole. This is yet another reference to the glittering jelly concept that dominates the whole design.

The recognizable Swoosh logo is prominently displayed once more, and this time it has been reimagined with a glitter-covered jelly sheen. This dazzling insignia on the Mid mirrors a beguiling palette of hues, making certain that every stride draws the eye as well as inspiring a sensation of amazement and ecstasy in the wearer.

Since the start of Michael Jordan's alliance with Nike in 1984, the two have made breakthroughs in the worlds of fashion and basketball. The Air Jordan 1 trademark footwear arrived on the market in 1985 and quickly established its place in streetwear culture.

Keeping Michael Jordan's feet close to the earth, Swoosh label stalwart Peter Moore devised the Air Jordan 1 shoe design. Nearly 1.5 million pairs were sold in just six weeks, making the product a household name in the world of shoes. Nike's web page elaborates on the AJ1 origins in the following manner:

"It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential.”

It further reads:

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado."

Add the fresh Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "Glitter Swoosh" variant to your watchlist that will be accessible later in the year. Signing up on Nike's online site or installing the SNKRS app will keep you posted with timely alerts of these sneakers whenever they arrive for purchase.