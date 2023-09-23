Nike Air Max 97 Futura “Violet Ore” shoes: Everything we know so far 

Nike's creative team upgraded the design of the iconic Nike Air Max 97 sneaker model earlier this year. The model, which debuted two decades ago, was enhanced with contemporary features and added to the "Futura" collection.

The Nike Air Max 97 Futura “Violet Ore” shoes are anticipated to enter the sneaker world in the coming weeks of 2023, as per Sneaker News. It’s important to note that the precise release date is still under wraps.

These chunky sneakers will be offered in women’s special size run and they will be sold online as well as in the offline locations of Nike Sportswear, along with a handful of affiliated retail marketplaces.

Nike Air Max 97 Futura “Violet Ore” shoes are contrasted with white hues

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Air Max 97 Futura Violet Ore colorway (Image via Nike)

The Air Max 97 sneaker model first appeared back in 1997, as its name suggests. Ever since its induction in the sneaker roster, Beaverton's sportswear titan, Nike, has constantly released eye-catching and daring colorways of the Air Max 97 that added to the popularity and made it relevant even for today's sneaker enthusiasts.

Recognizing the immense success of the Air Max 97 model over the years, Swoosh finally introduced its enhanced version, the Nike Air Max 97 Futura, earlier in 2023.

The latest Air Max 97 Futura was guided by the Futura variation of the Air Max 90. And just like we received numerous iterations of the Air Max 90 Futura model, Nike seems to have similar plans for the Nike Air Max 97 Futura sneaker. This set is considerably more flamboyant than the styles that debuted a few weeks before, which were dominated by neutral tones.

Expand Tweet

The sneaker is essentially painted in a "Violet Ore" hue. This shoe is constructed using different components, namely mesh, leather, and suede. The sole of the footwear is light pink, and there is white stitching in contrast along with a matching midsole.

The Nike Air Max sneakers are a significant part of the culture surrounding sneakers. This sneaker line couldn't have gotten off the ground without Nike's groundbreaking work on the Air Max technology, as the company emphasizes in the following information:

“Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. The Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it.”

It further continues,

“Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking colour combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.”

Take a look at the heels of the shoes (Image via Nike)

Add the forthcoming “Violet Ore” colorway of the Nike Air Max 97 Futura shoe to your watchlist that will be accessible in the coming weeks of 2023. For quick updates on the actual launch of the aforementioned footwear design, you must register on Swoosh's official site.

In addition to the aforementioned "Violet Ore" rendition, Oregon's activewear label also revealed some other interesting colorways of the newly crafted Air Max 97 Futura model in recent months, including "Triple Black," "Cream," and "Olive" variations.

These sneakers will be launched in the coming weeks of this year, and they will also be sold by the online as well as offline sites of Nike and a couple of its connected sellers.