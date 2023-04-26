Nike Air Max 97 Futura “Olive” shoes: Everything we know so far

The Oregon-based sportswear juggernaut Nike is famous for constantly offering new iterations of its classic silhouettes, and the latest addition to the sneaker line is the Nike Air Max 97 Futura shoes. The upgraded variant of the iconic Air Max 97 sneaker model is getting ready in “Olive” ensemble to hit the sneaker market soon.

The release date for the brand's new Nike Air Max 97 Futura Olive is yet to be revealed. Interested buyers will be able to buy the new designs online as well as at the offline stores of Nike and a few of its partnering sellers. Sneakerheads will have to keep an eye on the label's website to find out the pricing details of the kicks as well.

Nike Air Max 97 Futura “Olive” shoes offer a Futuristic Twist on a Classic with bulky build

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike Air Max 97 is one of the most iconic sneakers in the history of Nike, featuring a sleek design with a full-length visible Air unit and multiple reflective overlays. The shoe was inspired by the high-speed bullet trains of Japan and has been a staple in the sneaker culture since its debut in 1997.

However, Nike is not one to rest on its laurels and is always looking for ways to innovate and reimagine its classic silhouettes. That's why the brand has introduced a new model in 2023, the Nike Air Max 97 Futura, which takes the original Christian Tresser’s design to a whole new level of futuristic esthetics.

Explaining what went behind the evolution of the well-known Air Max, Nike's official website reveals the following information:

“Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. The Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it.”

It further continues:

“Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking colour combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.”

The Nike Air Max 97 Futura is equipped with a bulky build that adds platform soles and extra overlays to the lifestyle classic. The upper features organic, wavy overlays on a tightly-woven mesh base, along with distinctive eyestay pod overlays and cut-outs on the lower guards.

The shoe also boasts luxurious high-shag suede on the mudguards and tongue, which contrasts with the pristine white midsole and vibrant hot pink accents on the heel tab, tongue label, and Air unit. The outsole has also received an upgrade, showcasing added thickness and enhanced traction beneath the shoe.

The color palette combines rich olive tones with pops of white and pink to create a striking look that stands out from the crowd.

The Nike Air Max 97 Futura Olive is a perfect example of how Nike can take a timeless design and infuse it with a forward-looking vision. The shoe retains the key elements of the original Air Max 97, such as the sweeping Air unit and the multiple overlays, but also adds new features that make it more modern and unique.

The shoe is ideal for those who appreciate the heritage of the Air Max 97 but also want to try something different and fresh. Sneakerheads can sign up on the brand’s website to stay updated on the official release dates of the shoe.

Poll : 0 votes