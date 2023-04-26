Nike Air Jordan 1 KO “Bleached Aqua” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The Jordan Brand is releasing several fresh hues for some of its most recognizable designs as spring gets underway, and the new Air Jordan 1 KO variant is the next item on the list. The silhouette debuts in a striking pop of "Bleached Aqua" in anticipation of the warmer weather.

The Air Jordan 1 KO "Bleached Aqua" shoes are expected to enter the sneaker world on May 25, 2023. Those interested can find them on Nike's online as well as offline locations, alongside their retail stores. The shoe retails for USD 150, a reasonable price for such a unique and eye-catching sneaker.

Nike Air Jordan 1 KO "Bleached Aqua" shoes are combined with contrasting white underlays

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Jordan sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Air Jordan 1 KO is a unique version of the iconic Air Jordan 1 high-top that was originally released in 1985 as a cheaper alternative to the original leather model. The KO stands for "knock-off," as the shoe was made of canvas instead of leather and had some subtle differences in the design, such as the wings logo on the collar and the Nike Vandal sole.

The Air Jordan 1 KO has been re-released several times, with various colorways and collaborations. One of the most recent releases is the Air Jordan 1 KO "Bleached Aqua" colorway that will arrive next month.

The illustrious AJ1 shoe's history is detailed on the NBA's star-owned website, Jordan Brand, as follows:

"It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential."

It further continues:

"Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado."

The "Bleached Aqua" variant features a bleached aqua and white color scheme that is perfect for the spring and summer seasons. The shoe has a mostly white upper canvas base, with bleached aqua overlays on the toe box, eyelets, heel, and collar.

The Swoosh branding and ankle collars are made of leather, adding some contrast and texture to the shoe. The shoe also has mesh tongues, white laces, and a two-tone rubber sole, including a white midsole and a bleached aqua outsole.

The Air Jordan 1 KO "Bleached Aqua" is a vibrant and fresh take on the classic silhouette, offering a pop of color and a casual style that can be paired with various outfits. The shoe is also comfortable and durable, thanks to the canvas material and the Nike Vandal sole that provides cushioning and traction.

The shoe is expected to be in high demand among sneaker enthusiasts and collectors, as it is one of the rare releases of the Air Jordan 1 KO model.

The AJ 1 KO "Bleached Aqua" is a piece of history that pays homage to the original AJ 1 KO, released almost four decades ago. Don't miss this opportunity to own a pair of these shoes and rock them with confidence and style.

