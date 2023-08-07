Nike Air Max 97 Futura “Triple Black” shoes: Everything we know so far 

Nike, headquartered in Beaverton, is well-known for its continuous innovation and modernization of its iconic designs. The Nike Air Max 97 Futura, a reimagined version of the beloved Air Max 97 from 1997, stands out as a notable addition to their current lineup.

Introduced in 2022 as part of the Futura series, along with the Air Max 90, these designs bring a contemporary twist while maintaining the essence of the original classics. The latest addition to this lineup is the "Triple Black" iteration of the Air Max 97 Futura.

Although the official launch dates of the Nike Air Max 97 Futura “Triple Black” colorway isn’t announced by the Swoosh yet, the pair will supposedly enter the shoe market in the coming weeks of 2023. These robust designs will be offered by the Nike’s physical as well as online stores, the SNKRS app, and a handful of connected retail vendors. Stick around for the pricing details of this black iteration.

Nike Air Max 97 Futura “Triple Black” shoes are covered in stealthy makeup

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Air Max 97 Futura Triple Black shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Swoosh routinely shakes things up with new variations of its signature models, like the Dunk and different Air Maxes, as they continue to evolve. For 2023, we have new designs, like the Dunk Low Remastered.

Similarly, the Air Max 97 gives its continually evolving lineup fresh looks frequently. Earlier iterations of the sneaker included high-end versions, an earth-friendly Terrascape design, and more. It evolved into what is known as the Air Max 97 Futura and now sports a larger sole unit along with a unique look. Earlier this year, the sneaker community recorded the debut of the Air Max 97 Futura in “Cream” and “Olive” ensembles.

With an impending "Triple Black" release, Nike Sportswear will diverge from the "Futura" collection's evolution of the legendary Air Max 97 model.

The updated edition embraces a totally black appearance while keeping its heritage components, among which are the effortlessly visible Air elements as well as numerous layering. Beginning with a pure black mesh top, Nike adds depth with many leather and suede reinforcements that are all covered in matching black hues. The mesh tongue, liners, and rear pulls all feature the same tone black color scheme.

The following information is available on the official Swoosh label website regarding the creation of the widely acknowledged Air Max:

“Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. The Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it.”

It further continues:

“Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking colour combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.”

Be on the lookout for the Air Max 97 Futura “Triple Black” shoes that is expected to arrive in the coming weeks of 2023. Those absolutely interested in copping these chunky black footwear pieces, you can easily sign up on the shoe manufacturer’s primary website or get the SNKRS app for quick updates as soon as the sneaker drops.