Nike Air Max 95 “Gray Yellow” shoes: Everything we know so far 

A number of new designs from the Beaverton-based athletic wear giant, Nike, are set to drop in the next few months, including the Nike Air Max 95 "Grey/Yellow" colorway, which was just announced. This colorway will be composed of luxe materials, boasting a perfect balance of subtle gray coupled with lively yellow overlays.

In light of the fact that the Nike Air Max 95 "Gray Yellow" sneakers do not yet have a specific release date, early sources have speculated that these shoes will go on sale sometime in the coming weeks of 2023.

Nike loyalists, along with other consumers interested, will be able to purchase the recently unveiled footwear as soon as it is available by accessing any of Nike's physical or digital stores, the SNKRS app, and a few other merchants affiliated with the brand. These pairs will drop with a price tag of $175 each.

Nike Air Max 95 "Grey/Yellow" shoes feature foliated designs on the uppers

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

Nike's Air Max 95 calls for a break from the color scheme of warm, natural hues that fall and autumn sweep in. For the latest makeup, the model opted for a vivid flash of yellow. This Air Max 95 silhouette of the Air Max family, which was originally designed by Sergio Lozano, currently features a grayscale base that has been split by sudden eruptions of yellow. These bursts of color appear to draw in and preserve the fading glow of summer.

The upper portion of the footwear features a variety of different textures, which enables the grayscale as well as yellow elements to connect to one another in an appealing manner that is both contrasting and complimentary. The majority of the components, including the mesh upper, the suede mudguard, the inner lining, and the heel counter, are gray.

The structure of the tongue along with the screen-printed reinforcements located in the midfoot are done in tones of off-white, whereas the lace sets as well as the midsole are white.

Take a closer look at toe and heels (Image via Nike)

But what really steals the show is the yellow accent that is stitched into the tongue tabs, lace loops, and quarter panels that comprise the suede upper. These yellow pops are more than simply highlights. They are focal points that transform the design from straightforward grey footwear into a style that is more interesting to look at.

The decision by Nike to release a shoe in such a brilliant color during a season that is often characterized by muted and earthy tones demonstrates the company's willingness to take risks. On the other hand, this unconventional pairing demonstrates that there are instances when deviating from the standard can result in a hefty financial reward.

The Air Max sneaker lineage was kicked off with the advent of Nike's groundbreaking Air Max technology, which is outlined on the company's page as,

“Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. The Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it. Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking color combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.”

Watch out for the new Nike Air Max 95 "Grey/Yellow" sneakers that will be purchasable in the coming weeks this year.