Nike Air Max 1 "White Yellow Blue" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

For almost 35 years, the Nike Air Max 1 sneaker model has dominated the adult shoe market. Now, the model is making inroads into the lucrative kid's sneaker business. This time, Oregon's activewear titan will offer a "White Yellow Blue" colorway of the model for kids that appears to be influenced by the University of Michigan's team hues.

The recently disclosed Nike Air Max 1 "White Yellow Blue" iteration will supposedly enter the shoe market in the coming months of 2023, as per early sources. It's important to note that the official launch date of this colorway is still pending, so stay tuned.

These themed Air Max pairs will be sold via the online and offline stores of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a couple of affiliated retail vendors. Additionally, the shoes will be offered exclusively in kid's sizes with a retail price tag of $100 per pair.

Nike Air Max 1 "White Yellow Blue" shoes are dressed in University of Michigan-inspired palette

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

The Swoosh label has transported us back to school, in this case to the University of Michigan, by announcing the launch of their newest iteration of the Air Max 1. This latest colorway of the iconic model was created primarily for young people.

Not only does this new set pay attention to one of the most prominent collegiate sports teams in the world, the Michigan Wolverines, but additionally, it pays tribute to Tinker Hatfield's famed design from 1987. This fresh colorway will be donning the bright maize and blue hue combo that is so closely associated with the Wolverines.

The color-blocking style appears to take direct influence from the very first iteration of the Air Max 1, but there is a catch. The mudguards as well as the side panel Swooshes are a novelty, drenched in rich tones of navy and yellow. Meanwhile, the lateral marking is accomplished in sun-kissed, maize-like hues. Both of these elements are designed to stand out.

These splashes of color are juxtaposed with mesh foundation and suede sections that have a smooth, understated texture, which enables the more vibrant parts to completely attract the attention of the viewer.

Expand Tweet

However, the focus should not solely be on appearance. The importance of functionality cannot be overstated in this context. The Air Max 1 continues to use its widely acclaimed sole units, which provide sufficient padding along with assistance for kids even while they are engaged in a variety of activities.

It is a modern twist on an established design that resonates with an emerging class of shoe lovers since the outsole's two-tone unique layout borrows elements from the Air Max 1's initial debut form.

Therefore, whether or not you are a young supporter of Michigan trying to endorse your team's colors, this Air Max 1 is the right pick for you.

The shoe business' website represents the beginnings of its legendary Air Max 1 model in the following manner:

“Sure, Air Max 1 started as a running shoe, but you can't keep innovation contained. Adopted by hip-hop culture, this runner with a controversial exposed Air unit could be found anywhere from the heart of Brooklyn to the streets of London. Its cutting-edge design and striking colorways, to this day, are celebrated year after year.”

Keep the new Nike Air Max 1 "White Yellow Blue" shoes locked with Nike's e-commerce website or the company's SNKRS app as soon as the pair goes on sale.