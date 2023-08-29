Nike Zoom Vomero 5 "Black Picante Red" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Nike has no dearth of innovative sneaker lineups. No matter what you are into, the Oregon-based sportswear giant has something for you in its vault. One such innovative sneaker series is the Zoom Vomero line, which is an outstanding illustration of Swoosh's commitment to creative thinking.

The Zoom Vomero 5, which was formerly lauded for its superior running technology, has made a significant return in recent years as a sturdier sneaker. In addition to the existing variants, Team Swoosh aims to release a simple yet eye-catching "Black Picante Red" colorway.

According to renowned sneaker informant Sole Retriever, the Zoom Vomero 5 ‘Black Picante Red’ will be available for purchase online and in select Nike stores on December 15, 2023. The footwear is expected to come in all men's sizes with a price tag of $160 USD.

Nike Zoom Vomero 5 "Black Picante Red" shoes are combined with striking white sole units

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

The forthcoming Nike Zoom Vomero 5 "Black Picante Red" will use the brand's distinctive combination of TPU, leather, and mesh, creating a style that is both futuristic and nostalgic. The black color is far and wide on the sneaker, making it a base tint. The shoe is adorned with light grey color overlays at the toe tip and heel.

Harmony Is created by using different hues of black on the vamp, mudguard, eyestays, midfoot, heels, and laces. The addition of reflective 3M stripes, which decorate the quarter overlays, bolsters the unit's aesthetic appeal. Pincate red swoosh logos on the quarter panel and heel tab work as icing on the cake and help to break up the monotony.

The exhibition of Nike Vomero branding in the same Pincate red hue on the tongue aligns well with the overall theme. Nike gives this model a cushioned white Cushion and Zoom Air midsole, which stands in stark contrast to the shoe's rubber outsole, which is black. As a key characteristic of the series, this iteration also has the Bowerman series logo on the insoles.

In 2011, the Vomero 5 made its first appearance and was marketed as a performance shoe with the intention of catering to those who have a strong desire for velocity. The Zoom Vomero 5 was the fifth successor in the Zoom Vomero series and included a revamped midfoot as well as two different Zoom Air units, one in the forefoot and one in the heel.

Additionally, the original Vomero 5 came in a variety of colorways. When combined with Nike+ technology, which tracked runners' workouts, the shoes quickly rose to prominence in the running community at the time.

After fading into obscurity for nearly a decade, in 2020, the retro-inspired running shoe made a brief resurrection when Samuel Ross released three distinctive colors under his A-Cold-Wall* label. The collaboration resulted in a big block that protruded from the shoe's heel, giving it a striking and unique look. There have been a few limited-edition reissues of the Vomero 5 since then, each using subtle hues.

Over the last several years, the Zoom Vomero 5 has seen significant growth in its popularity as a lifestyle shoe. Its adaptability as an alternative for day-to-day use stems from the fact that its structure is both comfortable and long-lasting. Sneakerheads, who value the shoe for its distinctive design and vintage appearance, have also shown their support for the product.

keep your eyes on Nike’s official website and download the SNKRS app to keep track of the Zoom Vomero 5 Black Picante Red and other upcoming masterpieces.