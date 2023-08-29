Nike's Air Jordan 1 Mid "Sail/Clay" shoes: Everything we know so far 

Nike Inc. and NBA legend Michael Jordan collaborated to produce the Air Jordan 1 footwear line, which served as the foundation for the Jordan Brand. Quite popular among sneakerheads, most recently the "Sail/Clay" make-up of the mid-cut shape of the first trademark footwear was disclosed, exciting sneaker enthusiasts all over the world.

The newly emerged Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "Sail/Clay" colorway is anticipated to enter the footwear scene sometime later in 2023, as per preliminary sources, even though the precise launch date is still pending confirmation from the Jordan Brand. These women's special footwear designs will be sold online as well as in the offline shops of Nike, the SNKRS app, and some of the Jordan Brand-linked merchants. Currently, the price information for this iteration of Air Jordan 1 has not been disclosed.

Nike's Air Jordan 1 Mid "Sail/Clay" shoes are accented with sail base

Here's another look at the AJ1 Mid shoes (Image via Nike)

The Air Jordan 1 Mid is highly regarded for its adaptability, but the latest iteration of this sneaker is an extravagant display of subtle refinement that is specifically designed for women. This upcoming launch is a stunning celebration of femininity and style, striking a balance between subdued, earthy hues and a sudden flurry of plum.

Opting for a more sophisticated approach, the present colorway moves away from the excessively colorful hues that have taken over various offerings in the past few months. The foundation of the sneaker is done up in an appealing creamy sail color, and this coloration extends all the way down to the nylon tongue flap.

The dark, clay-colored accents that decorate the forefoot, as well as the collar areas, stand out well against this background, which is neutral in tone. The lace sets, in addition to the liners, have been adorned in a comparable warm clay hue, which contributes to the sense of cohesion in the overall layout.

Nevertheless, it is the rear part that wins the show thanks to its rich plum shade, which creates an amazing juxtaposition with its more subdued peers. This unusual splash of color brings dimension and mystery to the shoe, making sure that it does not fade into the monotonous background.

Take a closer look at the uppers and outsoles of the pair (Image via Nike)

The style is finished off with a spotless white midsole, which serves as a subliminal tribute to the sporty roots of the Air Jordan. The toppings are mirrored by a clay rubber outer sole unit, which not only adds toughness but also provides a final element of consistency to the shoe's appearance.

The Air Jordan 1's origins are described on Nike's website as follows:

"It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential.”

It further reads:

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado."

It is predicted that the "Sail/Clay" colorway of the AJ 1 Mid will become available for purchase sometime in the later weeks of 2023. Signing up on the brand's e-commerce shop or via the SNKRS app will allow enthusiasts who are interested in purchasing one of these pairs to receive prompt updates regarding the official release dates of the colorway's iteration.