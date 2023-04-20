Nike’s Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Michigan” PE shoes: Everything we know so far 

The Michigan Wolverines have now obtained another player-exclusive from Jordan following their pursuit of Air Jordan 1 High PE. The Jordan 1 Low PE "Michigan" is centered around the Ann Arbour team's distinct navy and maize color scheme and has a premium build highlighted by the recognizable "M" emblem of the University of Michigan.

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Michigan” PE is one of the rarest sneakers in existence, as it is rumored to only have around 250 pairs made. The shoe was gifted to the Michigan Wolverines football players and staff, and is not expected to be released to the public. However, some pairs have surfaced online through resellers and collectors, who are asking for hefty prices for these coveted kicks.

Nike’s Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Michigan” PE shoes are dressed in college-inspired blue and maize yellow hues

Take a closer look at the player's exclusive sneakers (Image via Instagram/@Englishsole)

The Air Jordan 1 is one of the most iconic and influential sneakers of all time. It was the first signature shoe of Michael Jordan, the greatest basketball player ever, and it revolutionized the sneaker culture with its bold design and colorways. The Air Jordan 1 has also been a favorite of many athletes, celebrities, and fans across different sports and fields.

One of the most exclusive and coveted versions of the Air Jordan 1 is the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Michigan” PE, which was created for the Michigan Wolverines football team.

The “Michigan” PE is a special edition of the iconic sneaker that was created exclusively for the Michigan Wolverines football team. The shoe features a premium design that pays homage to the school’s signature navy and maize color scheme, as well as its logo and history.

The latest shoe is based on the original low-top version of the Air Jordan 1, which debuted in 1985 as Michael Jordan’s first signature shoe. The sneakers are reimagined with smooth white leather uppers accented by perforations at the toe and deep yellow suede overlays. The overlays have a cracked texture that adds a vintage flair to the shoe.

The most eye-catching details of the AJ 1 Low OG “Michigan” is the Stingray Pattern Blue Midfoot Swooshes, which contrasts with the white and yellow panels. The Swooshes also have a glossy finish that gives them a luxurious touch. The shoe also features yellow quilted silk linings that provide comfort and style, as well as nylon tongues that are lightweight and breathable.

The branding on the sneakers is subtle but meaningful. The shoe has mini Swooshes embroidered on the lateral forefoot, “NIKE” tongue tags, and Jordan Brand Wings motifs on the heel tabs. The most notable logo is the Michigan “M” motif printed on the insoles, which shows the affiliation of the shoe with the Wolverines.

The pair is completed by a white midsole and a gum rubber outer sole unit that offers durability and traction. The color combination of the shoe is reminiscent of the Michigan Wolverines’ uniforms and helmets, which have been worn by many legendary players and coaches over the years.

The AJ 1 Low OG “Michigan” PE is a testament to the legacy and influence of both Jordan Brand and the Michigan Wolverines in sports and culture. The shoe is a masterpiece of craftsmanship and design that celebrates the excellence and tradition of both entities.

