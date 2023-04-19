Nike’s Air Jordan 37 Low “Guo Ailun” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Over the past three years, Jordan Brand has been a collaborator with basketball player Guo Ailun, and has presented sneakerheads with some of the trendiest gear and PE colorways on different Air Jordan shoes. The Jordan Brand athlete now has his own colorway of the Air Jordan 37 Low, after having previously worked on the high-top variant of the signature silhouette in 2022.

The low-top variant of the advanced Jordan Brand signature shoe will come clad in a White/Clear Jade-Black-Siren Red-Laser Orange color palette. The Air Jordan 37 Low "Guo Ailun" is expected to be released in the next few weeks of 2023 through Nike and select Jordan Brand retailers.

The shoe will be available in men's sizing and will retail for $185 per pair. It is a must-have for fans of Guo Ailun and Jordan Brand, as it celebrates the bond between the Chinese basketball star and the legendary sneaker label.

Nike’s Air Jordan 37 Low "Guo Ailun" shoe is a tribute to China's basketball star

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Air Jordan 37 Low is one of the latest models from Jordan Brand, featuring a sleek and lightweight design that combines performance and style. The shoe is inspired by the Air Jordan 7, which Michael Jordan wore during his second NBA championship run in 1992.

The Air Jordan 37 Low has a TPU, neoprene, and Leno-Weave upper that provides breathability and durability, as well as a Formula 23 foam heel and a carbon fiber plate at midfoot for cushioning and stability.

One of the most anticipated colorways of the Air Jordan 37 Low is the "Guo Ailun" edition, which pays homage to the first Chinese basketball player signed by Jordan Brand. Guo Ailun is a point guard for the Liaoning Flying Leopards of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) and the Chinese national team.

He is known for his speed, agility, and playmaking skills, as well as his passion and charisma on the court. The basketball star has been a loyal fan of Jordan Brand since he was a kid and has received several player-exclusive pairs and collaborations over the years.

The Air Jordan 37 Low "Guo Ailun" sports a color scheme that resembles the "Hare" Air Jordan 7 s, which was also worn by Michael Jordan in 1992. The shoe features a white upper with a jade green accent on the tongue, toebox, midsole, and outsole. The jade green color represents Guo's Chinese heritage and his nickname, which is "Jade Emperor."

Highlighting the innovative Leno weave uppers of the AJ37, Nike has offered the following details about the shoes:

“The upper is a new exploration of Lenoweave that uses a 100% TPE yarn, a monofilament variety that is both strong and pliable. The design of the Lenoweave pattern itself, along with the profile of the tooling, is inspired by the AJ VII and the hand-shaped craftsmanship of West African basket weaving.”

The shoe also has metallic gold detail on the collar, which symbolizes Guo's excellence and achievements. Additionally, there are some unique touches that reflect Guo's personality and story, such as his "G" logo on the left tongue instead of the Jumpman logo, and a shot clock graphic on the heel tabs that shows triple zero, indicating his clutch moments and buzzer beaters.

The Nike Air Jordan 37 Low "Guo Ailun" edition will be released in 2023, so keep an eye out for them. To get prompt updates as soon as the shoe hits the market, one can also sign up on Swoosh's official web page or use the SNKRS app.

